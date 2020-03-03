Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner looked like two peas in a pod while strutting down an LA street in coordinating styles on March 3.

The couple who wears denim together, stays together! While that mantra didn’t work out for Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake, it looks like it’s certainly working in Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s favor as they coordinated denim ensembles for a stroll in Los Angeles on March 3. The newlyweds are too cool for head-to-toe matching outfits, though; Sophie, 23, rocked a light wash denim jumpsuit, while Joe, 30, opted for a blue denim jean jacket. The lovers’ did twin in the eyewear department, however, as they both rocked blue-tinted aviators to keep themselves safe from the UV rays.

Like the denim jumpsuit, Sophie has recently been dressing in cozy clothes as rumors swirl that she and Joe are expecting their first child together. Of course, the speculation has not been confirmed — the weather could’ve just been chilly, explaining why Sophie rocked an oversized New York Giants sweatshirt with Joe on March 2, and another baggy top to walk their dog Porky Basquiat on Feb. 29. Pregnancy or no pregnancy, athleisure and comfort are always in style!

Joe and Sophie’s love story is just as good as their outfit coordination game. In her cover story for Elle magazine, Sophie revealed that she finally met her future husband while he was touring in the United Kingdom, which was Sophie’s former home base. Joe slid into her DMs, asking to hang out — the rest is history.

“I expected him to show up with security and everything. I thought, ‘He’s gonna be such a dick.’ I brought all my guy friends to come with me to meet him, because in the back of my mind I still worried that he could be a catfish — or I don’t know what. I just wanted my guy friends with me. I had my rugby boys. I was safe,” Sophie recalled of the fateful meeting. She met Joe at “this local sh–ty bar,” and to her surprise, Joe didn’t bring any security.

“He brought a friend, and they drank just as hard as the rest of us. I remember the two of us spending only a couple of minutes on the dance floor, and then we just found a space far in the corner and we just talked. We talked for hours, and hours, and hours,” Sophie revealed. “And I was, like, not bored. It wasn’t contrived. It wasn’t small talk — it was just so easy. And soon we were, like, inseparable. I went on tour with him.” And now, they’re wearing matching denim together!