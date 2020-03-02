Kelly Ripa, 49, Breaks A Sweat In Tiny Shorts & Leg Warmers While Dancing In New Video

Kelly Ripa broke out her best moves in a new video she posted to her Instagram account that saw the ‘Live With Kelly & Ryan’ co-host grooving to Madonna’s 2005 tune, ‘Jump.’

Kelly Ripa is really putting the leap in Leap Year! The Live With Kelly & Ryan co-host, 49, shared a brand new video to her Instagram account on March 1, that featured the daytime host in a pair of black short shorts, leg warmers, and sports bra. Kelly looked fit as ever moving and grooving with AKT Studios own Anna Kaiser to the song “Jump” by Madonna. The video looked far more like a music video than an impromptu capture of Kelly’s routine. As she danced around the studio, Kelly finally followed the cue of the music and jumped — or, actually, leaped — into midair! “Happy #leapyear y’all!. Get ready to Jump,” she captioned the video.

Of course, Kelly isn’t adverse to showing off her intense fitness routines on her social media platform, and on Feb. 5 revealed another video of her fun and flirty workouts! Kelly showed off her impressively toned body while wearing a white sports bra and black leggings. Partnering with Anna Kaiser again — who happened to be Shakira‘s choreographer at one time in her career — Kelly broke out her fiercest dance moves and left all of her followers in absolute awe of her skills!

Performing a routine to “The Water Dance” by Chris Porter featuring Pitbull, the former soap star swiveled her hips and tapped her feet to the tune in rapid fashion. The rigorous choreography was so fast-paced and intense that Kelly had to stop for a breather. But her break only took a moment, and then she was right back into the groove! Honestly, she could have made a cameo during Sharkia and Jennifer Lopez‘s Super Bowl Halftime Show performance and even we wouldn’t have been surprised!

Fans of Kelly know just how much the mom-of-three loves to stay in shape. She always looks her best whether she’s up early in the morning hosting Live or hitting the red carpet with her equally attractive husband, Mark Consuelos, right by her side. As Kelly leaps into Leap Year, we cannot wait to see what fitness-inspo she shares with us next!