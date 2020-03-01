Teresa Giudice ‘Embarrassed’ After Watching Hair-Pulling ‘RHONJ’ Finale

Teresa Giudice is left feeling ’embarrassed’ over the ‘RHONJ’ finale where she admitted to telling Danielle Staub to pull Margaret Joseph’s hair. Is this situation enough, however, for her to leave the show for good?

“This week’s finale episode was really hard for Teresa to watch,” a source dished EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife on Sunday, March 1. “She was really embarrassed and angry and is so ready to move on from this season and on to the next. In zero way is this making her not want to come back. She loves the show and the platform it gives her and has no plans to walk away despite the backlash she’s received from the episode. She’s happy that her castmates have supported her since walking away from her friendship to Danielle. She is confident that she and Marge (Margaret) will eventually be fine again and she gets why she’s upset, but Teresa is still done with Danielle. They spoke at the reunion and she has no plans to speak to her again anytime in the near future. She’s done.”

In the RHONJ finale episode, Teresa admitted that she did tell Danielle to pull Marge’s hair but admitted she was drunk and not really paying attention. Margaret took to Twitter to vent her frustrations over the situation after the episode aired. “Well that was crazy…. I guess it wasn’t a knee jerk reaction, it was after the fact and premeditated,” she tweeted while adding a shocked emoji.

That wasn’t the only part of the episode that left Teresa in her feelings. There was also the overseas reunion between her, her estranged husband Joe, 47, and their four daughters (Gia, 19, Gabriella, 16, Milania, 15, Audriana, 11), that was difficult for her to watch. “It was also hard to relive the reunion with Joe and the girls,” the source also revealed. “That trip was very special for them but she appreciates having it on camera to relive. It was bittersweet for all of them.”

Teresa also gave a surprising answer when asked how her 4 girls felt after she and Joe separated in December 2019. “They were fine with it. They didn’t say anything,” the cookbook author revealed on the Bravo show. “They had nothing to say. I guess if they were not happy with it, I would have heard about it.”