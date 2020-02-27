Teresa Giudice Reveals How Her 4 Daughters Feel About Her & Joe’s Heartbreaking Separation

Teresa Giudice didn’t hold back in admitting how her four daughters — Gia, 19, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, Audriana, 10 — reacted to their mom’s split with their dad, Joe.

Teresa Giudice, 47, has finally opened up about her four daughters’ perspective on her split with their dad, Joe Giudice, 47. On the Feb. 26 episode of the RHONJ After Show, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star was asked how Gia, 19, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10, felt after their parents separated in Dec. 2019. Her answer may surprise some fans! “They were fine with it. They didn’t say anything,” Teresa revealed on the Bravo show. “They had nothing to say. I guess if they were not happy with it, I would have heard about it.”

Teresa appreciated her daughters’ attitude about the split. “I didn’t hear anything so, I like that,” she continued. “No news is good news.” Teresa and Joe’s daughters respect their parents’ split — they just couldn’t stand the former couple’s bickering leading up to the separation!

“Honestly, they’re good at aggravating each other. But when [Joe] lashes out, I just wish my mom would keep quiet, just because he’s fighting for his life in there,” Gia had said on the Jan. 15 episode of RHONJ. Following Teresa’s prison sentence throughout 2015, Joe sat behind bars between 2016-2019, and his freedom was further postponed as he sat in custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) until Oct. 2019. Although the childhood sweethearts had been married for 20 years by this point, their legal woes had separated them for four years until the big reunion in Italy in Nov. 2019; even Teresa admitted it was “weird” for them to sleep in the same bed again during the family trip. For Joe, that was when he realized it was time to “walk away” from his longtime wife.

Even though distance and legal troubles drove a wedge between Teresa and Joe, they’re still very much a strong family unit — yes, even though the former spouses accused each other of cheating! “She and Joe still talk everyday and there’s no bad blood between them on a day to day basis anymore,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in February. “Joe is busy doing construction and renovations in Italy and enjoying it as much as he can. He knows this is going to be the rest of his life deep down so he’s come to terms with it as best he can and is making a new life for himself.”