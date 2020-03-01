Madonna, 61, Holds Hands With BF Ahlamalik, 25, After Falling On Stage At Madame X Concert

Madonna looked to be in the best of spirits with boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams days after she took a nasty fall at her Madame X concert.

On the mend. Madonna, 61, stepped out with her handsome beau Ahlamalik Williams, 25, in Paris on Saturday, February 29. They were spotted holding hands after her latest concert at the Le Grand Rex where the “Material Girl” herself was grinning from ear to ear while holding hands with her dancer boyfriend. She dressed super fashionable for the European outing in a gold and black Versace robe with a furry black collar. Madonna added a little punk to the overall ensemble by sporting black fishnet tights underneath the glamorous outfit and studded black boots to complete the overall look. Ahlamalik, meanwhile, kept it casual in the style department by wearing a tucked-in white shirt underneath a blue jacket and black pants with black and white sneakers.

An accessory the “Like a Virgin” songstress was carrying with her on Saturday night was her cane. She held it with her right hand while holding Ahlamalik’s hand with the other. She’s spent several months recovering from her knee injuries which only got worse during her Madame X show on Thursday, February 27. It was here that she reportedly had a mishap and fell off a chair during one of the show’s dance sequences. One of her dancers helped her back up but this situation is part of a much bigger problem for the music legend.

The problems with her knee have gotten so bad that she’s even had to postpone a few Madame X tour stops because of it, including one in October and one in Dec. 2019. In addition to getting rest at the advice of her doctor, the icon has also tried an alternative treatment called Autohemotherapy, which is when ozone gas is mixed with blood and “spun” at a speed, to treat her injuries.

At least she has her man to keep her happy amid all her physical issues. Ahlamalik’s dad confirmed back in December 2019 that they have been dating for a year. Things are so serious between them that she’s reportedly met his parents and had one of her personal chefs cook them all dinner following her performance at Caesars Palace.