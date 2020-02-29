Sofia Vergara, 47, Stuns In A Sheer Bustier Dress At After-Party With Son Manolo: See Pic

Sofia Vergara absolutely sizzled in a new snap with her son Manolo, just one day after she was confirmed as a judge on ‘America’s Got Talent’.

It’s all happening for Sofia Vergara! The 47-year-old actress just wrapped filming on Modern Family, and has been revealed as a judge on the upcoming season of America’s Got Talent! It’s clear she has a lot to celebrate, and on Feb. 28 she stepped out in Las Vegas with her son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, 27! The stunning actress took to her Instagram to share a series of snaps from the night, and she sizzled in a black bustier gown. The strapless cocktail dress featured a sheer lace bodice, and a black pencil skirt-style fitted bottom. She paired the dress with an elaborate gold necklace featuring pearls and a heart-shaped pendent, along with a gold handbag with intricate chain detailing. Sofia also wore black pumps, and styled her hair in its signature straightened look!

She captioned the pic, “After partyyyy @ontherecordlv 💃🏽🍾🍸 celebrating @caninibybaguette ❤️ with our friends and familyyy #vegas.” Her son Manolo, who has an adorable chihuahua named Baguette, runs the company ‘Canini by Baguette’ which sells outfits and accessories for dogs. Too cute! Sofia’s hubby Joe Manganiello, 43, was also in Vegas to support her son’s business venture, as he was pictured on Sofia’s Instagram story enjoying a drink at the bar while holding a dog wearing a jacket. We love it!

Fans can’t wait to see Sofia when she begins her new gig as a judge on America’s Got Talent! It’s a quick turnaround for the actress, who just finished playing Gloria Pritchett on the ABC sitcom Modern Family for the past 11 years. She was seen in tearful social media videos on Feb. 23 after the show filmed its final scene, which will air later this spring. Now it’s onward and upward to AGT!

“I am so happy to join my new family on @agt This is a new and exciting next chapter for me and I’m extremely proud to be the first Latin judge on the show. I can’t wait to watch all the new talent and have fun with all you guys!,” Sofia captioned an Instagram pic on Feb. 27, showing her name already above where she’ll be seated, in between Simon Cowell, 60, and Heidi Klum, 46.