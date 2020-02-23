Ariel Winter, 22, & Sarah Hyland, 29, Twin In Fitted Black Dresses At ‘Modern Family’ Party

Sarah Hyland and Ariel Winter looked so sexy as they posed at the last-ever wrap party for ‘Modern Family’ and declared each other ‘Dunphy’s’ forever!

Sarah Hyland, 29, and Ariel Winter, 22, looked absolutely amazing at the Modern Family wrap party! The girls — who play sisters Haley and Alex Dunphy on the long running ABC series — twinned in curve-hugging black dresses for the bash held at Hollywood’s Sunset Room on Saturday, Feb. 22. Ariel left little to the imagination in the sheer off-the-shoulder body con number that revealed a black balconette bra and matching underwear. She finished her look with a sexy strappy sandal that elongated her toned legs, keeping her hair in pretty curls.

For her part, Sarah matched Ariel’s 90s vibe in a curve hugging black dress with ruched details that showed off her insanely fit figure. The below-the-knee ensemble featured a sexy spaghetti strap and we can’t get over how good she looked. Sarah finished the outfit with a classic pair of black pointy pair of pumps. “I love these people with all my heart,” Sarah began her emotional caption, as she prepares to say goodbye to Modern Family forever. “11 years together is proof you and your tv sister will start wearing the same outfit, siblings for life will be made, and you’ll forever fight over the same professor 😂 We’ll always be Dunphys and we’ll always have each other ❤️,” she sweetly wrote about Ariel.

The girls seemingly had a blast at the bash as they struck a pose inside the invite-only party. On-screen little brother Nolan Gould, 21, also jumped in for some cute photos that made us a little teary eyed! The three — who originally met back in 2009 — were all-smiles as they lovingly embraced in a trio of candid snaps. Actor Chris Geere also snapped a pic with the girls, along with 8-year-old cast member Jeremy Maguire.

Sarah posted up a storm from the soiree on her Instagram story, including an adorable video from a photo booth that showed her and fiancee Wells Adams, 35, dancing to the Modern Family theme song! “If @wellsadams and I had our own frame on @abcmodernfamily,” she wrote, adding “dance dance revolution.” The couple looked so in love at the party as Sarah sat on his lap and sang along to the classic song “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life.” Her story also revealed some of the fun details inside the venue, which included a closet by Pritchett Closets & Blinds — Ed O’Neill‘s fictional company in the show — filled with clothing items actually worn by the cast!