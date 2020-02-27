Kate Upton Escapes Winter & Rocks Bright Orange Bikini To Soak In The Sun On A Yacht

Supermodel Kate Upton was soaking up some ‘vitamin sea’ on board a yacht in a sizzling orange bikini on Feb. 26. We’re so jealous!

Kate Upton, 27, showed off her enviable figure while soaking up the sunshine on a yacht, and we’re officially SO jealous. The supermodel escaped the winter chill in favor of a tropical getaway, and took to Instagram on Feb. 26 to share a pic from her vacation. “Enjoying some vitamin sea,” the Sports Illustrated model captioned the sizzling snap. In the photo, she smiles at the camera while sitting cross-legged on a countertop on the ship’s deck, and wears an orange bikini top and matching high-waisted bottoms from Les Girls Les Boys. She accessorized with yellow sunglasses, gold hoop earrings, a chic straw visor, and wore her glistening blonde tresses in a tight top-knot. Kate also sipped on what appeared to be an aperol spritz, which matched her bright orange toenail polish. It’s all in the details!

Kate welcomed her daughter, Genevieve, 1, with baseball player husband Justin Verlander, 36, in November 2018, and hasn’t shied away from showing off her post-baby curves! The model recently opened up about the pressure on new moms to lose weight right after giving birth. “I tried to push myself early to get back to the gym, eat perfectly and try to achieve this alleged ‘snap back,’” she wrote on Instagram in January. “But, after realizing how ridiculous these pressures are I quickly gave myself some slack and lived in the moment as a new mother.” She went on to advise her fans that, “Every woman needs to give their body time to heal and to soak in those early, precious moments. I realized quickly that between breastfeeding, healing, little-to-no sleep, off-the-charts hormone changes and experiencing everything for the first time that those weight-loss pressures are extremely unnecessary, and I decided to turn my energy towards my family.” What a positive message!

The new mom also gave fans a rare look at her adorable daughter as the family celebrated little Genevieve’s first birthday! She took to Instagram on Nov. 7, 2019 to share an endearing glimpse of her little girl staring out of the window of a plane and left an emotional message. “I can’t believe it’s been a year,” Kate began her birthday post. “Happy 1st Birthday to my baby girl!! She changed our lives for the better and I can’t imagine my life without her sweet laughter and snuggles. I love my little peanut!” Proud dad Justin also posted a sweet message for his daughter. “Happy birthday Vivi,” he wrote. “It’s so hard to believe it’s been a year already. Even though it feels like I can’t possibly love you anymore somehow my love for you grows more every day.” Aw!

Kate and Justin, who tied the knot in 2017, were over the moon following the birth of their daughter! Although they showed her lots of Instagram love on her birthday, the couple have largely kept photos of their bub off social media, ensuring she spends her early years out of the spotlight. These two are such great parents, we can’t wait to get another glimpse at their tot as she continues to grow!