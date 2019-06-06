Kate Upton Is A ‘Hot Mama’ Showing Off Post-Baby Body In Black Bathing Suit 7 Mos. After Giving Birth

The turquoise waters of Miami weren’t the only view in Kate Upton’s latest vacation snapshot. The stunner sizzled in a black one-piece swimsuit in her new Instagram photo.

Kate Upton, 26, has been sharing some gorgeous snapshots from Miami with her 5.9 million Instagram followers, and her latest is a jaw-dropping photo that shows off her post-baby body. The runway model took to social media with the stunning selfie on June 5, flaunting her bod in a tight, black one-piece swimsuit. The star accessorized to perfection with a chic straw sun hat as well as a floral-print kimono. She served up some major sass in the snapshot, placing her hand on her waist and popping out her hip, as she placed the other hand behind her neck. Despite giving birth to her baby Genevieve Upton Verlander just seven months earlier, Kate looked to be in tip-top shape! “Things are finally heating up…🔥” she captioned her post.

Kate received lots of love on her gorgeous new selfie, one fan being her own husband, Justin Verlander, 36. The pro baseball player took to the comments with a sweet comment for his wife, whom he shares little Genevieve with. “One hot momma! 😍😍” he wrote below the post. He wasn’t the only one smitten with the photo. “Wowzers!! 🔥🔥🔥” one fan wrote, while another said Kate was “Mom goals” in the photo. Actress Whitney Cummings couldn’t get over how incredible her friend looked. “Now I’m starting to get suspicious you had a surrogate,” she joked.