Wendy Williams Defends Malika Haqq From Trolls Judging Post-Baby Makeover: ‘Jealous?’

Malika Haqq’s desire for a post-pregnancy makeover is totally justified, says Wendy Williams. She defended Khloe Kardashian’s BFF from Insta haters who think she shouldn’t make plans before her baby’s born!

Wendy Williams wants the haters going after pregnant Malika Haqq to take several seats. After revealing on Instagram that she had already booked an appointment with a plastic surgeon to get a post-pregnancy makeover, Khloe Kardashian‘s best friend, 36, was slammed with criticism. “Dang have the baby first. Why do females think they need to look amazing right after giving birth? Beyond me. Vanity, I guess,” one commenter wrote on the February 25 post. “Really… if you can’t accept the marks that come along with having a baby then you shouldn’t be a mom,” wrote another. Ouch. Wendy reassured Malika that the people criticizing her online were just envious, plain and simple.

“[Malika] looks really pretty pregnant,” the talk show host said on her February 26 show. “She’s being mommy shamed because she’s planning her mommy makeover before she gives birth. And Instagram people are calling her spoiled and shallow. Gee, jealous much? Let me tell you something. She can go to the gym, and she can go hiking and all that stuff. You know, if you have the money and you have the bravery, and you’re not going into debt. Your kids are still getting taken care of and there’s a roof over your head, why wouldn’t she?”

Wendy revealed that she actually had a post-pregnancy makeover herself after the birth of her son, Kevin Hunter Jr., now 19. “Look, I had two five-month miscarriages,” she explained. “By the time I got to the sixth month with young Kev, and I knew I was in the clear — I weighed 297 pounds the week before I gave birth. And honey, at my sixth month at birth, I had the surgeon on the phone at bed rest. I’m like, ‘I want this, that.’ Yes! Nobody has time to gym down after this catastrophe… I had all my stuff, I had the full makeover line.”

Malika really isn’t paying attention to the haters. She’s too over the moon about her pregnancy right now! “Malika is really happy she made the decision to reveal to everyone that O.T. Genasis (her ex-boyfriend) is the father of her baby,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “They’re already on a very healthy path toward co-parenting” their unborn son.