No pictures, please! Penelope Disick showed off just how stylish she is in a candid photo her father, Scott Disick, took of her and shared with his Instagram followers!

A flair for fashion absolutely runs in this family! Seven-year-old Penelope Disick was captured on Feb. 25 sporting a $1,280 Gucci coat and a pair of black sunglasses while enjoying a stroll with her doting dad, Scott Disick, 36. In the photo, which Scott shared with his over 23 million Instagram followers, Penelope held her hand up to the camera in a waving motion as her dad snapped the pic, capturing his daughter in a tan Gucci coat that went just bellow her knees. “Please no pictures,” Scott captioned the image. The photo showed off how Penelope was practically the spitting image of her mom, Kourtney Kardashian, 40. But, of course, this isn’t the first time the pint-sized fashionista has shown off her style.

On Jan. 9, Penelope stepped out with her whole family — including aunts Kim and Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and grandmother Kris Jenner — at Malibu hotspot Nobu and brought out another gorgeous Gucci look. Penelope sported a Gucci trench coat that retails for roughly $1,582! The coat actually bore quite the similarly to the one she wore on Feb. 25. The mocha color was perfect for the wintery season in California, and Penelope rocked it with, what appeared to be, a silky dress or jumpsuit.

Clearly, Penelope is definitely following in her fashionable mom and dad’s footsteps with her looks! But when she’s not breaking out the best of Gucci, Penelope is spending some sweet bonding time with her mom and dad. On Feb. 17, Kourtney captured the sweetest moment with her little girl. The pair were all snuggled up together during the early morning hours and Kourt appeared to be making a kissing face toward her little girl. It was such an endearing moment from one of the most talked about families in the world!

As Penelope grows up, it’s so clear that she is stepping right into the (Gucci) shoes of her mom and dad. The little fashionista is really showing off her flair for fashion with her looks, and fans love to see it every chance they get!