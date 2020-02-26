Harry Morton’s Cause Of Death Revealed: Pink Taco Founder, 38, Died Of Cardiac Arrhythmia

Pink Taco founder Harry Morton’s cause of death has been determined as cardiac arrhythmia, according to the LA County Coroner.

Hard Rock heir and Pink Taco founder Harry Morton died after experiencing irregular heartbeat, according to an autopsy report from the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office. Harry, 38, suffered from a condition called cardiac arrhythmia, due to hardening of the arteries, the coroner’s report, obtained by TMZ, says. The entrepreneur, who dated Lindsay Lohan, 33, in the aughts, was discovered unresponsive at his home in Los Angeles in November 2019, and pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. The coroner’s report echoes what Harry’s family told TMZ on November 26, three days after his death: that he had died of cardiac problems.

The family stated at the time that Harry specifically died from coronary artery disease and a “mildly enlarged heart.” They also claimed that a doctor confirmed that was calcification in three of his main arteries, which caused sudden cardiac arrest. However, the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on December 5 that they had not determined an official “cause and manner of death for Harry Morton” yet. Harry, the son of Hard Rock founder Peter Morton, was honored with a memorial ceremony at his father’s Bel Air home on November 30, attended by many celebrities.

Demi Moore, who was allegedly linked to Harry in 2013 after her split from Ashton Kutcher — showed up to pay her respects in the rain, as did Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli amid their legal troubles, as well as Beats co-founder Jimmy Iovine and wife Liberty Ross, and oil heir Brandon Davis. Lindsay, who was first linked to Harry in 2006, was unable to attend, but honored her ex-boyfriend online. The actress posted a photo of herself and Harry on Instagram, captioned, “Best friends. Best life.” Her mother, Dina Lohan, also paid tribute on Instagram. She captioned a sweet photo of her daughter and Harry, “RIP Harry God has an angel, we love you! Prayers to the family.”