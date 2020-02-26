Halle Berry, 53, Sizzles In A White Bathing Suit While On A ‘Mini-Vacation’

Destination: Vacation! Halle Berry looked incredible in a white, one-piece swimsuit while on her tropical getaway in a new post she shared with her followers on Instagram.

Halle Berry‘s fit figure just won’t quit! The Oscar winning actress, 53, showed off her toned arms and chest in a new Instagram snap she shared with her nearly six million followers on Feb. 24. In the image, Halle lounged poolside, wearing a scintillating white one-piece swimsuit with pieces of fabric falling down her chest to reveal just enough of her toned frame. Halle’s hair flowed effortless with soft waves, as her sunglass captured the reflection of the water pristinely. “Somewhere on a mini vacay,” she captioned the image.

It comes as no shock to Halle’s devoted fans, however, that the actress and fitness lover looks so beautiful in practically anything. While attending the UFC 247: Jones vs. Reyes event held inside The Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on Feb. 8, the Monster’s Ball actress wore a black leather look that totally stunned. Halle wore a classic black leather jacket over a T-shirt with dark, faded jeans and her hair up for the thrilling occasion. She even posed with professional mixed martial artist Valentina Shevchenko, 31, who defeated Katlyn Chookagian, 31, for the Women’s Flyweight Championship.

But Halle’s dedication to fitness and working out is now going far beyond her own lifestyle and into a store near you! On Feb. 7, Halle took to her Instagram to share the exciting news that she would be creating her own fitness collection! “I’m thrilled to announce my first EVER fitness collection, rē•spin by Halle Berry,” she shared in the lengthy caption to her post, which featured an image of her bearing some skin beneath a white cutout top.

For Halle, fitness is so much more than a chore; it’s a way to grow with one’s body. The actress has continued to inspire with her fitness Friday posts on Instagram and, with the launch of her new collection, that won’t stop anytime soon! Fans cannot wait to see what the actress shares to her social media platform next!