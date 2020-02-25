Zayn Malik & Jake Paul’s Feud: How It Started & Why The YouTube Star Wants To ‘Move On’ From The Drama

Twitter was shook when Jake Paul went after Zayn Malik early Sunday morning. The unlikely feud started in Las Vegas, after a party invite gone wrong. But now, the Youtube star wants it to be over.

Jake Paul, 23, took to Twitter to slam Zayn Malik, 27, on Feb. 23, and according to sources the feud started after a confrontation in Las Vegas. “It started when they crossed paths after the boxing match [Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury II] and Jake tried to get Zayn to come party and he wouldn’t take no for an answer,” a friend of the pop star tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, “Zayn got frustrated and told him to back off and that was the end of it except Jake tried to escalate things by going on Twitter.”

“It’s pretty telling that Jake deleted his tweet attacking Zayn and even admitted to being drunk, that kind of tells you everything about what Zayn was dealing with. He doesn’t know Jake at all and on top of that he wasn’t in party mode. Zayn is a private person and he’s well past the stage in life where he needs to hit random hotel parties. That’s not where his head is at. Plus, just like Gigi said in her tweet he was also being a respectful boyfriend. He has his queen back and his priority is making sure it stays that way. He wasn’t in Vegas to go crazy, he was there for the fight and once it was done he wanted to go back to his suite to chill out and go to bed.”

It didn’t take long for Jake to regret lashing out at Zayn on Twitter. Not only did he delete his offensive tweet, by the time dinner rolled around on Sunday evening he took to Twitter to blame it all on the alcohol. “Someone needs to take my phone when I’m drunk because I am a f-cking idiot,” he tweeted.

And now, a source close to the YouTube star tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that he just wants the whole thing to go away. “Jake sees now that it was all a big misunderstanding. Two people on two different levels while in Vegas. Jake was all about having a big party and Zayn wasn’t at all interested. In the heat of the moment of it all feelings got hurt and went to a place it shouldn’t have gone. Jake is looking to move on from it and not get into it any further. He just wants it to go away and let bygones be bygones.”