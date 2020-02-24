Beauty
Jennifer Lopez Pays Homage To Kobe Bryant & Daughter Gigi With Touching Manicure

Jennifer Lopez paid tribute to the late Kobe Bryant & his daughter Gianna with a sentimental manicure featuring their basketball jersey numbers at their public memorial in LA on Feb. 24.

Jennifer Lopez, 50, attended the public memorial for Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 24, when she chose to pay homage to the father and daughter through a heartfelt manicure. JLo’s nails, done by manicurist, Tom Bachik, were painted white with gold flecks in them while one index finger was painted with a gold number two, Gianna’s basketball number, and the other was painted a gold 24, Kobe’s number. Gianna wore the number two on her jersey when she played for the Mamba Academy basketball team while Kobe wore number 24 when he played for the Los Angeles Lakers.

JLo wasn’t the only one in attendance paying tribute to the Bryant’s with a sentimental manicure. Beyonce, 38, also rocked a tribute on her nails which was shown during her beautiful opening performance at the memorial. Bey painted her long nails purple, as a tribute to the Lakers, and had the name Gigi written across all of her fingers in silver sparkles on her left hand, while Kobe’s name was written out on her right hand. She also chose to wear a gold suit, which was another tribute to the Lakers.

The memorial was absolutely heartbreaking as close friends and family of the Bryants took to the stage to honor Kobe and Gigi with amazing stories about both of them. There was not a dry eye in the arena as everyone was so distraught over the loss of a basketball legend and his daughter.

24 & 2 💜💛

Jennifer Lopez was in tears at Kobe & Gianna Bryant’s public memorial at the Staples Center in LA on Feb. 24. (Los Angeles Lakers)

