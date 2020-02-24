Bella Hadid Bares All In Gorgeous New Photos While ‘Recharging’ In Paris

Bella Hadid has been hopping from one fashion week to the next in Europe. She’s now in Paris where she spent time ‘recharging’ her incredible body at the Dior Skin Institute.

After walking in London and Milan’s Fashion Weeks, Bella Hadid is now in Paris for that city’s Fashion Week which kicked off on Feb. 24. After walking in the Hugo Boss PFW show, she took tome time away from her busy catwalk schedule to do some self-care. Bella noted that her immune system was down from so much work and travel, so she got a spa treatment at the Dior Skin Institute. The 23-year-old posted three pics to Instagram of her experience there that you can see here. In the first, she took a mirror selfie and her body was dripping wet as she held a towel around her chest. She showed off a hint of cleavage and her stunning face was gorgeous and makeup free.

In the second pic, she came dangerously close to violating Instagram’s no nudity policy. Bella shared another mirror selfie, but in this one she was topless and covering up her breasts with just one arm. A hint of her white undies could be seen on her hip as she sat up on a spa table with a large blanket in front of her. A Dior Prestige sign could be seen behind her and her last photo was inside the institute, to show how luxurious the place is.

“Not an ad…just wanna tell you bout the dreamiest place in Paris…whenever my immune system is a little down I know exactly where to go…@diorskincare, Dior Institute,” Bella captioned the pic, noting that she was “recharging @ Dior Institute, my bestie really knows me,” tagging Dior Beauty Special Projects manager Fanny Bourdette-Donon. Fanny replied back in the comments, “YOU are a dream baby 💗.” Fellow model Doutzen Kroes left, “🔥🔥” emojis in the comments section, while fashion designer Alexander Wang wrote, “If that’s what sick looks like, sign me up.” Actress Selma Blair told Bella, “You are such a beauty, 🖤” and the post had over 1.2 million likes within six hours of Bella sharing it.