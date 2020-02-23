Why Tristan Thompson Is Now Embraced By Khloe & All The Kardashians 1 Year After Jordyn Scandal

Tristan Thompson appears to have won his way back into the hearts of Khloe Kardashian and her very famous family 1 year after his scandal with former KarJenner pal Jordyn Woods rocked their worlds.

“Tristan is always welcome to spend as much time with True as he would like,” a source shared with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on Sunday, February 23. “This is not only Khloe‘s feelings, but the entire family. They do welcome Tristan around. The door is always open and Khloe tells him that constantly. Khloe has True in LA most of the time, but Tristan has been spending more time with her now that she’s getting older. He doesn’t want to miss a lot of the milestones, so he’s been more present. She’s always thought Tristan was a fantastic father when with True and engages with her.” The NBA star posted the most adorable video of him dancing around with his baby girl on Instagram on Friday, February 21.

“They’re co-parenting and talking more and more now that it’s been a year since the Jordyn Woods incident,” the insider continued. For those not in the know Tristan, 28, and Khloe, 35, split in February 2019 after he allegedly cheated on her with Jordyn at a house party. “They’ve come leaps and bounds since last year,” our source added. “Despite what he did, everyone really liked Tristan. It seems Khloe really does want to try to make things work with him, but they’re just taking it slow. She’s doing everything she’s doing for True.”

Khloe spoke highly of Tristan with friend and lawyer Laura Wasser on her podcast Divorce Sucks! in an interview that was shown in a bonus clip of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. “As a kid, I didn’t know. My parents were so good at not letting us feel whatever they were going through,” she said before opening up about Tristan’s relationship with True “And I want to give her the same thing. And I know her dad is a great person, I know how much he loves her and cares about her so I want him to be there.”

“Tristan has been really good about making his relationship with True a priority,” another source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife earlier this month. “He’s head over heels in love with her and the older she gets the stronger their bond gets. Most of the time he visits her at Khloe’s house, it’s just easier for comfort and privacy. They have everything they need there, they play in the backyard, watch movies together and there is a lot of dancing, True loves to dance.”