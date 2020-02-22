Khloe Kardashian Gushes Over Ex Tristan & How Much He ‘Loves’ True, 1: ‘He’s A Great Person’

In a bonus clip from last season’s ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’, Khloe Kardashian praises her ex Tristan Thompson and the way he loves their one-year-old daughter True.

Khloe Kardashian, 35, is very happy with the way her ex Tristan Thompson, 28, has been treating their one-year-old daughter True and she spoke about it in a podcast interview that was shown in a bonus clip of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The doting mother talked to her friend and lawyer Laura Wasser on her podcast Divorce Sucks! and reflected on how she’s been dealing with co-parenting by comparing herself to her own divorced parents Kris Jenner, 64, and Caitlyn Jenner, 70.

“Your parents split up in ’91, so how old were you then, Khloe?” Laura asked Khloe is the episode. “I was about 4 or 5 and I always remember though how amazing…I’m sure now that I’ve gone through it myself trying to co-parent, that they were so seamless with it. I never, ever heard my parents talk disrespectfully about the other one,” Khloe replied before talking about her own daughter. “For me, True is one and a month old so she doesn’t really know what’s happening. But to me, she does know and she feels energy and I’m a big believer of that. So I do everything in my power to not put any heavy energy around her.”

Khloe then opened up about Tristan’s relationship with the tot and revealed how caring he is. “As a kid, I didn’t know. My parents were so good at not letting us feel whatever they were going through. And I want to give her the same thing. And I know her dad is a great person, I know how much he loves her and cares about her so I want him to be there.”

Although Khloe and Tristan broke up a year ago, they have still very much been a part of each other’s lives because of True. After headline-making drama from Tristan’s cheating scandal, Khloe has remained strong and makes sure to keep her bundle of joy a top priority. Tristan has also made it clear he still cares about his former lady love by often leaving compliments on her social media posts but they haven’t indicated any hints about a reconciliation. It’s still possible, though, as a source recently told us that being around True has “softened” Tristan.

“Tristan has been really good about making his relationship with True a priority,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “He’s head over heels in love with her and the older she gets the stronger their bond gets. Most of the time he visits her at Khloe’s house, it’s just easier for comfort and privacy. They have everything they need there, they play in the backyard, watch movies together and there is a lot of dancing, True loves to dance. He still has a very demanding schedule with his games and his practices but he goes out of his way to make it to LA to get his daddy daughter time in. Any opportunity with his busy schedule that he can take to see True he does and he will always be Facetiming while on the road. He is a constant presence.”