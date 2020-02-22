Paris Jackson shared the sweetest throwback pics of her and little bro Blanket, and we can’t get over how grown up he’s looking!

Paris Jackson, 21, is the sweetest big sister ever! Michael Jackson‘s only daughter took to Instagram to wish brother Blanket a happy 18th birthday, and shared some adorable photos of them through the years. “My little brother is a legal adult today. what the f**k,” Paris began her caption, posted on Saturday, Feb. 22. “I used to change his diapers. this is such a trip,” she continued, adding that she’s “proud of the handsome, intelligent, insightful, funny, and kind young man he has become. he likes privacy so that’s all i gotta say. hbd lil bro♥️.”

The fashion model attached three photos to the celebratory post, and we can’t get over how grown up Blanket looked in the first! With his signature long black hair and a vintage Marvel t-shirt, the teen — taller than ever — posed alongside big bro Prince, 23, and Paris in what appeared to be a hotel hallway. In the next, Paris shared a goofy snap of the pair of kids! Blanket — missing a bottom tooth at the time — was seemingly inspired by his dads’ iconic Thriller video as he poses like a super scary monster. In the last, a teenaged Paris sweetly grabs a young Blanket’s cheeks as he manages an awkward cringey smile — too funny. The brother-sister duo look like they have so much fun together, and you can tell just how much they love each other from these adorable photos.

Paris’ friends and family jumped into the comments to wish Blanket a happy birthday, including big cousin TJ Jackson and Naomi Campbell who both added sweet heart emojis. Michael Jackson’s former stylist Rushka Bergman added, “Happy Birthday beautiful Bigi!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Big Love!” Another fan added, “Happy birthday Bigi! Can’t believe he’s 18!!!!” referencing Blanket’s nickname.

Blanket’s birthday comes just a few days after Prince’s, who celebrated turning 23 on Feb. 13 — and Paris was sure to post a cute message for him too. “[He’s the] greatest big brother and role model a girl could ever hope for. You already know all the things that I want to say to you, so this Instagram thing is just for shits and gigs. Thanks for being my twin and my bestie I love you for always ’til the sun is swallowed by darkness and even after. happy birthday,” she wrote, captioning photos of the pair over the years.