Paris Jackson Sends Love To ‘Greatest Big Brother’ Prince On 23rd Birthday: ‘I Love You Always’

Happy Birthday, Prince Jackson! In honor of Michael Jackson’s son turning 23, his little sister, Paris Jackson, thanked him for being her ‘twin and my bestie’ with a heartfelt message.

“This guy. right here,” Paris Jackson, 21, wrote in the caption of the Instagram Gallery she uploaded on Feb. 13 to celebrate Michael Joseph “Prince” Jackson Jr. turning 23-years-old. The pictures showed Paris and Prince throughout the past two decades, having fun, goofing off, and being the closest of buds. “[He’s the] greatest big brother and role model a girl could ever hope for. You already know all the things that I want to say to you, so this Instagram thing is just for shits and gigs. Thanks for being my twin and my bestie I love you for always ’til the sun is swallowed by darkness and even after. happy birthday.”

It’s safe to say that Prince feels the same way about his sister. When the two dressed up for Motown’s 60th anniversary celebration in November, Prince Michael said that he doesn’t “always dress up…but when I do, it’s with my gorgeous sister.” The two documented their time getting ready for a video for Vogue. In the video, Prince reminisced about growing up as the son of Michael Jackson, and how his outfit for the evening brought back some happy memories. “Growing up, I got to see Rushka style my dad and put on jackets like this, you know? So it kind of comes full circle for me to be donning the robe, so to say.”

With the past year, Prince has grown up. He graduated from Loyola Marymount University in 2019 (and his brother, Prince Michael “Blanket” Jackson II, 17, made a rare public appearance to support his big bro). Afterward, Prince has dedicated a lot of his time to his charity, Heal Los Angeles. “I feel like the world is my oyster. I have so many opportunities,” he told Entertainment Tonight in October. “I feel like my time is best devoted to the non-profit right now because that’s where my passion lies, and that’s where I feel I will get the most out of my life.”

Prince said that he still has a “creative bug” and that he’s trying to figure out how he would fit into the entertainment industry. He’s done some on-camera work, including a stint as a correspondent for Entertainment Tonight, but a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that he’s interested in a career behind the camera. He wants “to produce movies and music videos,” the source said. “He wants to do a project with his brother [Blanket ‘BiGi’ Jackson], and he’d love to work with his sister Paris on something too. He’s very creative and has a lot of ideas.”