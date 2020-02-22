Denise Richards: Where She Stands With The ‘RHOBH’ Cast After Brandi Shares Her Private Texts About Them

The drama between Denise Richards and Brandi Glanville continues to escalate, fresh off Denise denying that she has an open marriage!

Denise Richards, 49, just can’t watch a break when it comes to Brandi Glanville, 47! Brandi has seemingly stirred the pot even further, breaking the Bold and the Beautiful stars’ trust by sharing their private conversations with other Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast members. “Brandi Glanville shared text messages with the other ladies at several points during filming that Denise said to her in confidence,” a source close to the cast shared with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “These texts were about the other ladies and it did upset a lot of the ladies and caused a lot of fighting and tension, but Denise does eventually own up to the fact that she said some of the things she said.” While it’s unclear what the texts may have been about, the situation definitely seems awkward!

“Despite all of this, Denise is still friends and speaking to several of the other ladies regularly. The new season will start later this spring and everyone’s just ready for it to get out there,” the source also adds. Tension has been building amongst the ladies — especially Brandi and Denise — as shooting has been underway for season 10. Specifically, rumors have been swirling that the two women had a sexy hookup — despite Denise being married — something that has yet to be addressed directly by either. “When you want to respond but are not ‘allowed’ to…” Brandi tweeted on Jan. 9, cryptically referencing the rumors but implying they will be addressed on the show.

Beyond that, Brandi has reportedly made the accusation that Denise has an open marriage with husband Aaron Phypers, 47, who she married in 2018. After several weeks, Denise finally cleared the air in a series of Instagram comments posted on Feb. 18. “We actually don’t have an open marriage,” Denise wrote, answering a chain that began with a fan asking if handsome Aaron has a brother. “Absolutely not. 100% monogamous to my husband,” Denise continued.

A source previously told HollywoodLife that Denise had “no idea” where the rumors about her marriage originated, but knows that her relationship with Aaron is “fine” no matter what people say. “[Denise] seems to be the target this season. The feeling is that Brandi [Glanville] has just been out to get her to start drama,” the same insider previously spilled.