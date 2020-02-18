Why Denise Richards Finally Addressed Open Marriage Rumors Amid ‘RHOBH’ Affair Drama

Amid talk of a divorce and an open marriage, Denise Richards had to put her foot down. We’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned the three important reasons why the ‘RHOBH’ star felt like she had to squash these rumors.

Denise Richards “has no idea where the rumors of her having an open marriage with Aaron [Phypers] came from, but they of course upset her,” a source close to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Denise, 49, recently clarified that she and Aaron, 47, were monogamous after a fan mouthed off in the comments section on one of her Instagram posts. This talk of open marriage began amid rumors that Denise and fellow RHOBH castmate Brandi Glanville, 47, hooked up. While neither have publicly confirmed or denied this happened, the rumors are taking a toll and Denise felt like she had enough. “[Denise] seems to be the target this season. The feeling is that Brandi [Glanville] has just been out to get her to start drama,” says the insider.”

“Denise does hold her own despite them getting into it, although she didn’t attend one of the parties because she didn’t want to give Brandi a filming platform for more drama,” the source tells HollywoodLife. “It’s honestly Garcelle [Beauvais] who jumps to her defense the most. She would’ve loved some of the other ladies to support her more, especially Lisa Rinna, who is a good friend, so that was surprising and upsetting, but she knows she and Aaron are fine and these are just rumors. But, she just doesn’t want it upsetting her daughters more than anything else.” Denise is a mother of three. She had daughters Sam, 15, and Lola, 14, with her ex-husband, Charlie Sheen. She adopted Eloise, 8, in June 2011 when she was single. It’s because of her family that Denise finally spoke out against the allegations.

“Denise plans to finish the season, but the jury seems to be out whether she continues after that,” the insider tells HollywoodLife. “Aaron will support Denise doing the show so long as she has fun doing it. He got himself involved in some of the drama this season because he had to back his wife up on several occasions, which were hard for him.”

Along with allegations of an open marriage, there have been rumors that Denise and Aaron are on the verge of a divorce. However, don’t call the lawyers yet, as an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that their marriage is not dead yet. “Denise and Aaron have been doing really well,” the source said. “He’s really supported her throughout all of these rumors circulating around the upcoming season of Housewives.”