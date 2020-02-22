Christie Brinkley, 66, Stuns In Sexy Front Slit Suit Dress Aboard A Fabulous Cruise — See Pics

Christie Brinkley was an incredible sight to see in some new gorgeous Instagram pics she posted of herself enjoying time on a cruise ship.

Christie Brinkley, 66, is looking fabulous and she took to Instagram to prove it! The model was on a cruise when she posed for a bunch of different smiling photos while wearing a flattering black suit-style dress that consisted of a low-cut blazer top with gold buttons and a long bottom with a slit. She kept her long blonde wavy locks down and swept to the side with the look and wore fresh-faced makeup that included red lipstick.

Christie used the caption of her fun and fashionable pics to express her excitement over the new cruise ship, which is the first one to be captained by a woman, in particular, Captain Serena Melani, who she could be seen posing with in one of the snapshots. “The first brand new cruise ship to be captained by a woman, Captain Serena Melani. Also pictured Regents first Godmother Marcia DelRio and their 28th Godmother …me! ” her happy caption read. “What an honor to be Godmother of this Ship that exemplifies Luxury Perfected Regent Seven Seas Splendor.”

Christie is known for always looking half her age in her social media pics and these latest ones are no exception. Before the cruise photos, the beauty showed off beautiful photos of herself celebrating her 66th birthday dressed as a ringmaster at Big Apple Circus. The colorful costume, which included a red top, black bottoms, fishnet tights and black boots, looked perfect on her as she took the selfies in a mirror and left her fans in awe.

It’s awesome to see Christie looking and feeling great! We look forward to seeing more pics of her in the future.