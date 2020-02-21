‘Orange you glad’ Hailie Scott Mathers shared a new photo on Instagram? The social media sensation took to the platform to share a brand new winter-inspired outfit that fans loved!

Hailie Scott Mathers‘ stylish winter wardrobe is truly unmatched! Rapper Eminem‘s 24-year-old daughter took to her Instagram account on Feb. 20 to show off her effortless flair for fashion in a look that was totally ready for the snow. In the image, captured by Erika Christine Photography, Hailie struck a fierce pose in baggy, black leather pants and a puffy, cream colored jacket over a white turtleneck. She paired the look with a set of black and white sneakers and a pair of sunglasses she held in her hand. With an orange beanie to complete the look, Hailie captioned the picture, “Orange you glad i didn’t come up with a better caption,” adding two laughing emojis. You can see the whole look here! It was such a bold choice for the social media sensation, who has been giving her fans and followers a lot of fashion inspiration for the chilly season!

On Feb. 7, fans were so ready to “walk into the weekend” with Hailie when she posted two gorgeous, candid snaps of herself taking a stroll through Detroit — her father’s hometown! In the images, Hailie sported a pair of thigh-high snakeskin boots with a cream colored sweater dress that featured a turtleneck neckline. Given the cold temperatures, Hailie added a blush pink coat to her look to stay nice and warm and accessorized for her day out with a little white bag and a pair of gold hoop earrings that became visible as the wind swept past her hair! “walkin’ into the weekend like… ⁣” she captioned the two photos. But while Hailie’s winter looks have been completely on point, she’s also taken some time to show off her casual style indoors, as well.

A few short days ago on Feb. 18, Hailie shared with her nearly two million followers what she is like “before coffee vs. after coffee” in two photos on her go-to social media platform. In the first image, Hailie gazed at the camera with an expressionless but warm face. She wore a camouflage jacket with a T-shirt underneath and went minimalist with her accessories — choosing instead to show off her pale blue manicure. Although the first picture appeared serious, the second image featured Hailie giggling to herself with absolute glee! Clearly a warm cup of coffee on a winter’s day did the trick!

Hailie’s classic fashion sense has become a true staple of her Instagram page. Time and again, fans love to see Hailie’s latest wardrobe choices and they are always so impressed with what she chooses to wear! As the winter season begins to wind down and spring is so close to being on the horizon, we cannot wait to see what she wears as soon as warmer temperatures come around!