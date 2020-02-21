Chris Brown Proves How Much His Kids Royalty & Aeko Look-Alike By Comparing Their Cute Baby Pics

Chris Brown definitely has two little mini-me’s on his hands! The singer shared a snap comparing his baby photo with pics of his young kids, and they look SO similar.

Like father, like son — and daughter! Chris Brown, 30, shared an adorable snap showing just how alike he and his two children, Royalty, 5, and Aeko, 3 months, look as babies! The R&B singer took to Instagram on Feb. 20 to share the comparison photos and fans couldn’t believe how similar the trio looked! The first picture showed a side-by-side of Chris and baby Aeko. Chris’ photo is quite pixelated, however you can see him looking up at the camera with his big, brown eyes and the same sweet expression on his face as his young son. Too cute! In the second pic, Chris shared a side-by-side of Aeko with his big sis Royalty. The picture proved just how much Chris’ daughter has grown up in the past few years, as the photo of her was taken when she was just a bub. In the shot, she wears a blue headband and looks up at the camera with the most adorable expression on her face.

Fans were quick to notice the similarities, with one commenting “twins” while another wrote, “Just beautiful!” Despite the positive words from fans, some haters didn’t have the nicest things to say, and even speculated that Aeko isn’t Chris’s son. “You did this cuz everyone saying he ain’t ur kid,” one follower wrote. Others came to Chris’ defense, writing, “you don’t got nothing to prove we know he yours lol.” Although the father-of-two is very much involved in his baby son’s life, Aeko is currently living in Germany with his mom Ammika Harris, 26. “Ammika is not currently living with Chris at the moment and she’s still in Germany at this point with Aeko,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in early February. “It’s unsure when she’ll come back to the states, but she is constantly in communication with Chris. Ammika is always talking with Chris over FaceTime with Aeko, texting, sending pictures and videos, etc so Chris is still very much involved in his son’s life and knows what’s going on with him and Ammika at all times.”

After rumors began swirling that Ammika had left the United States, she confirmed via a series of Instagram comments that she was, in fact, in Germany. “So you left with Chris’ son to Germany?” a follower commented on a Jan. 13 selfie posted by the model. She quickly shot back, “He is MY son too, you know. HIS YAE lives here!” Yae is another word for grandmother, similar to the Greek version “Yaya.” She also shot back at people who purported to know about her personal life or current relationship with Chris. One person in particular posted that she and Chris “are not a happy family,” to which she swiftly replied: “Glad you know our business.” The comment came just days after she was spotted rocking a diamond ring, however, an engagement or marriage between the new parents hasn’t been confirmed.

Fans have loved watching Royalty grow up over the years, and now, they’ll get to see Chris being an awesome dad all over again with Aeko! He and Ammika welcomed the little one on Nov. 20, 2019 after months of speculation that the model mom was expecting. We seriously can’t wait to see what 2020 has in store for this adorable, growing family!