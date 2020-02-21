Amanda Bynes Reveals She’s Been Sober For 1 Year & Apologizes To People She Called ‘Ugly’

It looks like Amanda Bynes is getting a ‘happily ever after’ after all. After apologizing for her ‘ugly’ behavior online, the ‘All That’ alum announced that she’s been clean and sober for over a year.

“Hey, everyone. This is Paul [Michael], my fiancée,” Amanda Bynes, 33, says at the start of her Feb. 20 Instagram video. The Hairspray star posed alongside the man she first met when attending the same Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, and she had something to say about their shared sobriety. But first, she had to make amends. “I just wanted to post a video to say I’m sorry to anyone whom I called ugly on Twitter. I was feeling so ugly at the time, and it was really hard for me to express myself at the time because I was so drugged out. And now, I’ve remained sober for over a year – same with Paul – and I just want to let you know that I love you guys, and I’m so happy now. I feel like I’ve got what’s mine, and that is Paul.”

Amanda went on a social media warpath in 2013, calling a wide variety of celebrities and fans “ugly.” The insult became her trademark. “[Zac Efron] has an ugly face.” “Drake has the ugliest smile, ugly gums, uneven teeth, ugly eyes.” “Barack Obama and Michelle Obama are ugly!” The list of Amanda’s targets goes on and on, and it includes Miley Cyrus, JAY-Z, Justin Bieber, Chrissy Teigen, Rihanna, Jenny McCarthy, and Lance Bass. Amanda would later seek help for substance abuse and mental health, and it appears that she’s ready to put that “ugly” past behind her.

Along which showing off her new man – who Amanda said was “drop-dead gorgeous” and “the best person on the face of the Earth” – Amanda gave fans a better look at her new face tattoo. The troubled starlet debuted the ink at the end of December, around the time she checked out of a sober living facility. The black heart is sketched out underneath her left eye. In this new video, she also wore the same septum ring that she had on when she revealed her face tattoo. New face tattoo, new nose ring, and a new man.

“Engaged to tha love of my life,” Amanda wrote on Feb. 14, a Valentine’s Day proclamation that announced their engagement. Amanda and Paul first crossed paths on their respective journeys back to sobriety. After attending the same AA meetings, the two struck up a relationship, which has reportedly been romantic for two to three months. Not much is known at the moment about the future Mr. Amanda Bynes, except that he’s considerably younger than she is, he hails from the San Fernando Valley, and that he’s her first legitimate fiancée.