Wendy Williams Defends Kylie Jenner Letting Stormi, 2, Wear Hoop Earrings: This Isn’t A ‘Problem’ 

Wendy Williams defended Kylie Jenner against mom-shamers on her Feb. 20 show, after the ‘KUWTK’ star faced backlash for sharing photos of her 2-year-old daughter Stormi Webster wearing hoop earrings!

Wendy Williams is a fan of Stormi Webster‘s new nameplate hoop earrings! The talk show host, 55, shut down critics who took issue with Kylie Jenner for putting the new jewelry in her 2-year-old daughter’s ears. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 22, sparked a parenting debate online on February 19 when she shared photos and videos of Stormi sporting gold hoops with her name on them.

“There are a lot of problems with kids having kids, but I don’t believe this right here is one of them,” Wendy told her studio audience on her February 20 show. She previously noted that one critic online said about Kylie, “This is the problem with kids having kids.” However, she disagreed and continued her contradiction.

“My opinion is, and I don’t know this for a fact, but Kylie probably put these earrings in her ears for a staged Instagram photo and then probably took them out,” Wendy explained. “No mom is letting their kids sleep like that [with hoops in].”

Despite the backlash, Kylie was overjoyed about her daughter’s look, which also included a pair of colorful Nike sneakers, white shorts and a white top.

‘Go best friend,’ the beauty mogul the series of snaps of Stormi standing outside. Family friend, Malika Haqq, who is pregnant with her first child even commented, “Yassss earrings.”

Later on, Kylie took to social media to share another clip of her daughter with the gold earrings. This time, Stormi showed off her sassy side by refusing to take off the jewelry.

“Can I take those earrings off, please?” Kylie said in the video, to which Stormi shouted, “No!” Kylie added on top of her post, writing, “What have I started.”