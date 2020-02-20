Justin Bieber Looks ‘So Cute’ Dancing With Kids For ‘Toddlerography’ On ‘The Late Late Show’

Nice moves, Justin Bieber! The singer joined James Corden for a new and super adorable edition of ‘Toddlerography,’ when the ‘Yummy’ singer blew bubbles and did cartwheels with toddlers.

While it may not be as viral as “Carpool Karaoke” or as shocking as “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts,” The Late Late Show’s “Toddlerography” is probably its cutest segment ever. And during the Feb. 19 episode, it was Justin Bieber‘s turn to join James Corden in the toddler-led dance class. First, he blew bubbles with a cute little girl. And then, he did some cartwheels before trying to reenact a little boy’s choreography for “Baby”. It was so adorable and fans couldn’t get enough. “Man, just imagine him with a baby,” one user wrote, while another said, “This is so cute!!!” See the video below!

“Toddlerography” was the second of Justin’s three appearances on The Late Late Show this week. Last night, his third installment of “Carpool Karaoke” aired, and tomorrow, Justin will have to “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts.” So, this is undoubtedly the cutest of the three segments. Seeing Justin interact with the toddlers is bound to stir up some Biebs baby talk. With Justin and Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) celebrating their second wedding anniversary this year, is it about time that they welcome a bundle of joy into their household? Well, not yet. Justin spoke with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, and during the Feb. 15 interview, the subject of kids came up. “I want to start my own family in due time,” said Justin, per Billboard. “I want to enjoy being married for a little bit, go on tour, be married, enjoy traveling with just us, build more of our relationship. And I think, yeah, that is definitely the next step for sure.”

Despite this, fans couldn’t speculate that Hailey might have a bun in her oven when Justin’s new album contained the sound of a baby. At the end of “All Around Me,” the opening track on 2020’s Changes, a baby’s coo is heard, prompting many to determine this was an Easter egg about Hailey being pregnant. It was a false alarm, and fans will have to wait a little bit longer before a bouncing baby Bieber comes along.

I honestly can’t wait until the day Justin has kids of his own like just look at the way he’s looking at the little girl with the biggest smile on his face 🥺🥺#LateLateBieber @justinbieber pic.twitter.com/q1Zl5Gf02p — liz¹²⁷ is seeing nct bts and bieber (@oheyelizabeth) February 20, 2020

“For a long time, Justin was very interested and eager to have kids with Hailey soon after marriage,” a source close to the couple told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY last summer after another case of Bieber Baby speculation flared up. “Hailey was the one who actually wanted to wait and pump the brakes on all of that talk because she is still young, and she wants to pursue more TV and modeling opportunities. Justin has since agreed to her wishes because he loves her, and he wants her to be happy, and they will have a family when it is the right time for both of them.”

Plus, Justin doesn’t have time to become a dad. He’s about to embark on a summer tour that’s going to take him all over North America. The first date of this Changes tour is May 14, and the tour won’t conclude until the end of September. While there is plenty of time for Hailey to get pregnant, it seems the closes that Justin is going to get to fatherhood is Toddlerography.