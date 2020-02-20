Channing Tatum & Jessie J Match In Black Outfits For Date After Ex Jenna Dewan Gets Engaged

Hours before Channing Tatum’s ex-wife, Jenna Dewan, got engaged, the actor and girlfriend Jessie J were spending a fun night out on the town in Malibu. They even matched for their date.

While Jenna Dewan was busy getting engaged to Steve Kazee, her ex-husband, Channing Tatum, was spending time with the one he loves, too. The 21 Jump Street star, 39, was spotted enjoying a cute date night with his girlfriend, Jessie J, and they wore matching outfits for the occasion. As the couple left Malibu’s celebrity hotspot Nobu, on February 18, it was apparent that they were both wearing all-black outfits. Channing’s ensemble was typical for the actor: black denim jeans, a black t-shirt to show off those famous Magic Mike muscles, and a New Orleans Saints snapback. The only color in his outfit were the yellow soles of his black sneakers.

Jessie’s outfit was decidedly more glamorous. The “Price Tag” singer rocked a black velvet wrap dress with a huge slit on the side, which showed off her white, thigh-high boots with stiletto heels. Very mod. She accessorized with huge hoop earrings, and a pink snakeskin Stella McCartney purse. The couple of one year’s ride even matched their getups. They were spotted getting into a black Mercedes with their leftovers, Jessie behind the wheel. Despite their brief breakup in December, Channing and Jessie are clearly going stronger than ever. Just two days before their date night, they spent a quiet night in together, and showed off some sweet PDA on Jessie’s Instagram Story. So cute!

A source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in January that the reason for Jessie and Channing’s split was simple: they just couldn’t handle being apart so often. With Channing based in Los Angeles with his six-year-old daughter, Everly Tatum, and the “Bang Bang” singer frequently in London, it was hard to make it work! Nevertheless, they did. “They really care about each other and have a deep connection. That never died. The issue was the long distance,” the source said.

Though they split in April 2018, Channing and Jenna just recently finalized their divorce. The World of Dance judge, 38, announced that she and Steve were engaged on February 18 by showing off a pic of her diamond ring on Instagram. The couple are also expecting their first child together. So, are Channing and Jessie next?