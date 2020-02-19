See Pics
Kim Kardashian Stuns In String Bikini In Pics Taken By Kanye During 'Valentine's Surprise Getaway'

Kim Kardashian’s latest bikini pics are breathtaking, and they’re courtesy of a special photographer: Kanye West! The rapper whisked his wife away for a beachside ‘Valentine’s Day surprise.’

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are keeping that lovin’ feeling going even though Valentine’s Day is over. The Yeezy designer surprised his wife with a vacation somewhere gorgeous, she revealed on social media while sharing pics that he took of her lounging in the pool. The photos, which you can see HERE, show Kim wearing nothing but a tiny, string bikini with high-cut bottoms as she sits on the edge of an infinity pool. The effect of the pool juxtaposed against the beach makes it seem as if she’s rising out of the ocean, Sophia Loren in Boy On A Dolphin style. And you know that’s Kim’s fave aesthetic!

Needless to say, Kim’s body is impeccable in Kanye’s pics. She accessorized her black bikini with an ornate, golden choker adorned with a cross, and styled her hair long and stick-straight like her idol, Cher. Kim’s famous friends were all about the stunning pics, and told her so on Instagram. “You’ve ended me,” singer Noah Cyrus commented. Chance The Rapper praised both Kim and Kanye by writing, “Real love 💯💯.” Winnie Harlow wrote “Woah 😍,” while her KKW Beauty collaborator and makeup artist, Mario Dedivanovic, just commented “Oh 🔥”. That’s really all that needs to be said!

Kim and Kanye have had quite the busy weekend. The power couple were just sitting courtside at the NBA All-Star Game in Chicago. At the February 16 game, held in Kanye’s beloved hometown (and their youngest daughter’s namesake), Kim looked as glamorous as ever. To beat the winter chill, she bundled up in an oversized parka, leather pants, and a tank top, all in the same bright orange hue. Kim and Kanye were even caught on the kiss cam at one point during the game!