Rosario Dawson, 40, Officially Comes Out As Bisexual As Romance With Cory Booker Going Strong

It’s official: two years after she alluded to it in an Instagram post, Rosario Dawson revealed in a new interview that she is bisexual. She explained why she didn’t come out sooner, as well.

Rosario Dawson, 40, is clarifying what she meant when she sent love to her “fellow LGBTQ+ homies” in the caption of a 2018 Instagram post celebrating Pride. Yes, she is truly part of the LGBTQ+ community! “People kept saying that I [came out]… I didn’t do that,” Rosario said in an interview with Bustle. “I mean, it’s not inaccurate, but I never did come out come out. I mean, I guess I am now.” Rosario, who is in a relationship with New Jersey Senator Cory Booker, 50, added that “I’ve never had a relationship in that space, so it’s never felt like an authentic calling to me.”

Fans began speculating in June 2018 that Rosario was bisexual after she reposted a video of queer rapper Chika. In the video, Chika raps about pride and identity, and Rosario included some of her lyrics as the caption of the post: “I will not be ashamed. This is just who I am. And who I was meant to be. No mistakes.” Rosario added to the post, “happy pride month! sending love to my fellow lgbtq+ homies. keep being strong in the face of adversity. loud & proud. 🌈🤟🏾 here’s a lil throwbyke to last year. ✨” Some fans thought the misspelling of “throwback” was a little wink to how she identified, too. Elsewhere in the Bustle interview, Rosario talks about her relationship with the senator, her “person,” whom she’s been dating since late 2018.

“It’s the first time I felt like I had to be responsible about my choice of love, which is a challenging thing to do,” she says, describing what it’s like to be dating a politician. “If you fall in love, you fall in love. But there’s another aspect I had to consider: what this meant in [putting] a microscope on my family and particularly on my daughter.” Rosario adopted her 17-year-old daughter, Isabella Dawson, in 2014. “But in each other I think we found our person.”