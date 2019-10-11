Cory Booker took a break from the campaign trail to support girlfriend Rosario Dawson at the ‘Zombieland’ premiere, and the two couldn’t look more in love as they shared major PDA.

His politics are blue, but his romance is red-hot. Presidential hopeful Cory Booker, 50, and girlfriend Rosario Dawson, 40, haven’t been spotted together much lately, but they proved that their relationship is still going strong when they walked the red carpet together at the premiere of her latest movie. The couple, who went public with their romance in March 2019, don’t often share PDA now that he’s campaigning for the 2020 election, but they put a pause on that nonsense to passionately kiss as they arrived on the red carpet in Los Angeles! And what a kiss it was. Rosario had an arm wrapped around her boyfriend’s waist, and he lightly touched her hip as they shared the sweet moment.

And you could tell the kiss was good, as the two couldn’t wipe the smiles off their faces as they posed for more photos at the October 10 premiere Zombieland: Double Tap. They looked pretty fly, too. Rosario rocked an oversized, pinstripe blazer and a sheer shirt for the red carpet, while the New Jersey senator wore what’s basically his campaign uniform: a navy suit, white shirt, and bright blue tie. Despite being incredibly busy on the campaign trail and preparing for the October 15 Democratic debate, Cory has been by Rosario’s side to celebrate her accomplishments. Along with hitting the Zombieland premiere in LA, Cory also attended the premiere of Rosario’s environmental documentary, The Need to Grow, the night prior. No kissing on that red carpet, though.

Rumors swirled in December 2018 that the actress and the politician were dating after they were spotted covertly taking in Broadway shows together, and sneakily enjoying a little PDA. They eventually confessed that they were in a relationship after Cory coyly revealed he was dating “someone special.” A month later, Rosario spilled the beans when asked about her beau by TMZ at the Washington, DC airport. Cory soon followed suit by saying his special lady was indeed Rosario — and that she “makes [him] a better person.”

Despite his presidential dreams, Cory said in an interview with Good Day New York in April that they’re trying to keep politics out of their relationship. “She and I are not trying to put this through a political lens. We’re just two people in love trying to build a great relationship every single day. Because I’ll tell you what — in my best case scenario, I get elected to president, I serve two terms. That’s just 10 years… nine years of my life. What I’m trying to create with Rosario is something that’ll last forever.”