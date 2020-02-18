Kaia Gerber, 18, Reveals Her New Angel Tattoo In Gorgeous Mirror Selfie — See Pic

Kaia Gerber took to Instagram on Feb. 18 to show off an eye-catching photo of herself and a new angel tattoo located on her upper side.

Kaia Gerber, 18, showed off some skin on Feb. 18 when she posted a photo of herself standing without a shirt on! The gorgeous model was taking a mirror selfie in the pic and a few of her tattoos could be seen, including one of a small angel that’s located on the upper side of her torso. She looked confident as she gave off a fierce look to the camera and had her short bob hairstyle parted to the side. “elf,” she captioned the pic. In addition to her angel tattoo, Kaia showed off a heart tattoo on her shoulder, which she got during a sibling tattoo session with her brother Presley Gerber, 20, in Jan. Check out Kaia’s pic HERE!

Fans were quick to comment on Kaia’s new photo and a lot of them had nothing but great things to say. “this is art,” one follower wrote while another pointed out how much she looks like her supermodel mom Cindy Crawford. “beautiful Kaia😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️👍👍👍🤟🤟🤟power girl,” a third fan wrote while a fourth called her the “most beautiful elf I know 😍.”

This isn’t the first time Kaia’s wowed us with a beautiful look. The brunette beauty often attends events in fashionable outfits and gets attention every time. She was recently spotted walking at an airport in New York City after she and her mom landed there from Miami on Jan. 15. She was wearing a stylish black leather jacket and loose black pants during the outing and looked very much like Cindy since she was wearing a similar outfit. The mother-daughter duo also wore similar sunglasses as they tried to make a low-key entrance into the Big Apple.

Kaia never fails to amaze us with her pretty features and toned figure. We’ll be on the lookout for more photos of her soon!