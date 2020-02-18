Harry Styles Robbed At Knifepoint In London After Night Out On Valentine’s Day

Harry Styles was mugged in London by a man wielding a knife on Valentine’s Day, and thankfully unharmed. The singer is now doing okay, a source confirms to HollywoodLife.

Harry Styles was the victim of a terrifying crime on Valentine’s Day. The “Watermelon Sugar” singer, 26, was threatened by a man with a knife while out in London, on February 14. A spokesperson for the Metropolitan UK Police in London told HollywoodLife in a statement that, “Police are investigating reports of a knife point robbery in Hampstead. Officers were contacted on Saturday, 15 February regarding the incident, which happened at 23.50hrs (11:50pm) on Friday, 14 February. It was reported that a man in his 20s was approached by another man and threatened him with a knife. The victim was not injured; however, cash was taken from him. No arrests, and enquiries are ongoing.” A source close to Harry confirms to HollywoodLife that the victim from the police report is Harry, and that he’s “okay” after the incident.

Just four days after the attack, Harry was spotted walking the red carpet at the 2020 Brit Awards, held at the O2 Arena in London. The “Sign of the Times” singer looked dashing in a loose, dark suit, paired with a plum sweater and a shirt with a frilled, Peter Pan collar. Harry accessorized with his signature strand of pearls, and a pair of black dress shoes. Harry was nominated for two Brit Awards this year: Best British Album for Fine Line, and Best British Male Solo Artist.

At the awards show, Harry also paid tribute to ex-girlfriend Caroline Flack, who died by suspected suicide the same day as his mugging. To honor the former Love Island host and The X-Factor presenter, whom he dated in 2011, Harry wore a small, black ribbon on the lapel of his suit jacket.