BRIT Awards 2020: Billie Eilish & More Hit the Red Carpet Before The Show

Ahead of the 2020 BRIT Awards, some of the biggest stars in music hit the red carpet at the even in London. It was a star-studded affair, with Billie Eilish, Lizzo and more in attendance.

Music’s biggest stars gathered at the O2 Arena in London on Feb. 18 for the 2020 BRIT Awards. The annual event, which is being hosted by Jack Whitehall, honors musicians worldwide, and there were plenty of big names who walked the carpet before the show. One of the first celebrities to arrive was Lewis Capaldi, who kept it casual and cool in black pants, a white t-shirt and a blue jacket. Yasmin Evans also showed up at the start of the carpet, wearing a silky gold outfit, with matching shoes. The look showed off her long legs, and she completed it with her hair pulled back in a ponytail.

Lizzo also arrived to kick things off on the carpet. She stood out in her brown dress, which was actually meant to be a milk chocolate bar! She completed her look with her hair piled on top of her head in a stunning updo. Billie Eilish was also in attendance for the show, and she rocked her signature oversized look. This time, it was a tan-colored outfit, and she looked too cool, as usual. All of the red carpet photos are in the gallery above!

Along with the red carpet arrivals, there were also some incredible pre-ceremony performances. Liam Payne was joined by Cheat Codes to sing “Live Forever,” while Freya Ridings, Aitch, Dermot Kennedy and Mabel all gave pre-show performances. During the show, stars like Lizzo, Billie, Harry Styles, Lewis, Rod Stewart and more will take the stage, as well.

Click through the gallery above to check out photos of celebrities arriving at the 2020 BRIT Awards. For those that don’t live in the UK, the full show is being live-streamed on the BRITs YouTube channel, so fans around the world can tune in!