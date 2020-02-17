Watch
Kim Kardashian & Daughter North West, 6, Dance Around In Their Adorable Tik Tok Video — Watch

Kim Kardashian and North West let loose while showing off some dance moves in an eye-catching Tik Tok video that Kim posted to her Instagram page.

Kim Kardashian, 39, took to Instagram on Feb. 17 to share a Tik Tok video she recorded with her six-year-old daughter North and it was wild! The video shows the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star dancing with the tot and the filter she used made their images show three times as they busted some moves to a fast tune. In the clip, Kim can be seen wearing a black tank top and black pants while North shows off a loose gray top with white buttons and matching pants. “Tik Tok,” Kim simply captioned the post.

Once Kim shared her and North’s dancing talent, their fans were quick to respond with positive comments. “best mommy ever,” one comment read while another called North “such a cutie.” Others complimented their relationship. “i want this relationship with my future daughter 🥺,” one follower wrote.

Kim’s close bond with North is truly something to see. It turns out the mother-of-four is very grateful for her oldest child because of how mature and helpful she is. “She’s a very mature little girl. All of her kids have very different personalities. North is actually really helpful with the younger ones which Kim appreciates, too,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told us on Feb. 16. “She sees a lot of herself in North.”

Tik Tok

In addition to being mature and a good dancer, North has proved to be a fashionista. Her aunt Kendall Jenner, 24, recently called her the most fashionable out of all her nieces and nephews. “She actually dresses herself at this point and likes to create outfits, like will put things together that you just wouldn’t even think of,” Kendall said about North in a recent interview during New York Fashion Week. “She’s so good at it.”