Olivia Culpo Shares Sweet Dedication To BF Christian McCaffrey — ‘Luckiest Girl In The World’

Olivia Culpo looks to be blissfully in love with her hunky boyfriend Christian McCaffrey! The former Miss Universe penned a sweet tribute to him on the most romantic day of the year… Valentine’s Day.

“Happy Valentine’s Day to my best friend,” Olivia Culpo, 27, began her dedication to BF Christian McCaffrey, 23, on Instagram on Friday, February 14. “Thank you for changing my life and showing me the kind of love I always wanted but never thought was possible. You are the definition of an answered prayer. I am the luckiest girl in the world.” Olivia shared a bunch of romantic snaps within her dedication to the Carolina Panthers football player that showed the absurdly attractive couple in many states of PDA. There were ones of them smooching while on a plane to him holding her tightly on vacation to a solo snap of him cracking an adorable smile at her!

My turn now. Christian also posted a sweet message about his gorgeous gal on his own Instagram page. It was much shorter than Olivia’s was but still got the point across about how in love he is with her. “Never a dull moment with you. Happy Valentine’s Day,” he wrote next to two beautiful pics of them behaving all lovey dovey with one another. Fans of theirs gushed over what they saw in both of their comments sections with one writing, “You deserve all the happiness in the world girlfriend ! You’re both gorgeous.”

Olivia and Christian are no doubt one of the couples to look out for in 2020 as their love began blossoming over the past couple of months. They recently were seen on a romantic date night together where she looked absolutely stunning in a barely there white dress while they were out and about in Miami.

The Rhode Island native talked to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about why he is such a good match for her at an event in Los Angeles on Thursday, February 13. ““I would say with him, we just really complement one another,” she revealed. “He and I have a lot of the same interests. Very family oriented, and definitely we bring out the best in each other.”