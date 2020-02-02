Olivia Culpo Rocks Barely-There White Dress During Date Night With Christian McCaffrey

Olivia Culpo just got VERY candid about what it’s like to wear stick-on underwear while rocking a white dress with a super-high split.

Olivia Culpo got extremely real about her latest date night with NFL beau Christian McCaffrey, 23, in Miami. The 27-year-old revealed what it’s like to wear stick-on underwear, while rocking a barely-there white dress with a super-high slit to an event on Feb. 1. She took to Instagram following her night out in Miami, writing, “Alright, have any of you ever worn stick-on underwear? Because I did today and it fell off when I was about to do the carpet… literally.. on.the.carpet,” she captioned the stunning snap. “So this is the only full length picture of my dress I got. That’s all! Just thought I would share that. Beware of stick on underwear and Miami humidity.”

The beautiful dress was designed by Georges Hobeika and featured a plunging neckline, bell sleeves and a slit along her right leg that was so high it practically reached her waistline! She paired the dress with white pumps, a white clutch and wore simple silver jewelry with her nails painted white to complement the dress. Her Carolina Panthers running back, beau wore a simple black tux with a black bowtie. The pair attended then NFL’s ninth annual Honors ceremony ahead of the Super Bowl LIV, where Christian was named the NFL Fantasy Player of the Year. Following the glamorous event, the couple later let loose at the AT&T TV Super Saturday Night, at Miami’s Meridian at Island Gardens. The concert featured performances by Lady Gaga, 33, and Dan & Shay, which Olivia documented on her Instagram stories.

It’s clear the couple had a big night, as Olivia took to her Instagram stories in the early hours of Feb. 2, posting a photo of an egg, bacon, and avocado sandwich — the universal hangover cure. She captioned the pic, “I’m not sure what’s better than an egg sammie at 5am,” with a timestamp showing the pic was taken at 5.14am.

Olivia and Christian arrived in Miami on Jan. 29, a few days ahead of the 54th Super Bowl, which is set to take place at the Hard Rock Stadium on Feb. 2. The Sports Illustrated model has been linked to the hunky football player since May 2019, when they began flirting on Instagram, subtly sharing a few “likes” on one another’s photos.

Just two months later, Olivia jetted off to Mexico with her new beau, where the couple were photographed holding hands – talk about a whirlwind romance! It’s unclear whether they will be cheering for the San Francisco 49ers or the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2020 Super Bowl. Either way, we’re loving these adorable photos of the loved-up pair in Miami!