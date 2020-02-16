Kendall Jenner Leaves Little To The Imagination While Posing In A SKIMS Bikini

Kendall Jenner took to her Instagram story to show off her toned body while wearing a black SKIMS bikini in some eye-catching videos that got her fans’ attention.

Kendall Jenner, 24, represented her older sister Kim Kardashian‘s SKIMS line in her latest Instagram story videos! The model recorded herself standing in a mirror and wearing a black bikini from the line on Feb. 15 and she looked absolutely incredible. The barely-there pieces of clothing revealed her thin frame and toned abs as she confidently posed and at one point, put her hands on her hips. The proud sibling tagged Kim and the SKIMS Instagram account in the videos.

Before Kendall’s latest post, 39-year-old Kim celebrated the launch of her SKIMS solution wear to Nordstrom stores in New York City on Feb. 6. She attended one of the stores and was greeted by a line that went all around the block. Kanye West, 42, showed up to the event to support his wife and her new products were modeled by real-life models of various sizes. The launch proved that because of Kim’s devoted fans, she seems to have success with any project she decides to take on.

Kim’s sister Kendall isn’t the only one to publicly represent her line and add to the success. On Jan. 25, Kim’s daughter North West, 6, her niece Penelope Disick, 7, and some other little girls posed for pics and videos while wearing cozy-looking robes from the line. Kim showed them off in a post on Instagram. “The Cardi Crew in @skims cozy collection! Should we really make these for kids? Drop a comment below if we should do a mommy and me collection!!!” she captioned it.

We hope to see more pics of Kim’s new SKIMS collection! It’s always fun to see her family members showing support whenever they can!