North West, 6, & Penelope Disick, 7, Model Kim’s SKIMs Cozy Line With Their ‘Cardi Crew’ Friends

Kim Kardashian shares an adorable picture of North West, Penelope Disick, and pals in their cozy SKIMS cardigans!

Comfort crew, assemble! Kim Kardashian, 39, took to Instagram to share an adorable picture of her daughter North West, 6, and niece Penelope Disick, 7, hanging out with their friends in a kid version of her fleecy SKIMS robes. In the video part of the carousel post, North brings in some big energy when introducing the “Cardi Crew” to her mom behind the camera. Each member of the newly christened girl group is wearing a Cozy robe and pajama set, with North, aka “Lil Cardi”, sporting a snug looking brown one and Penelope, aka “Cardi P”, donning a pretty pink one. Meanwhile one of the friends introduces herself as “Crazy Cardi” while wearing an onyx-black Cozy set while the other stays quiet but looks snug in the snow-white Cozy set.

Kim captioned the cuddly post, “The Cardi Crew in @skims cozy collection! Should we really make these for kids? Drop a comment below if we should do a mommy and me collection!!!” Fans and family couldn’t help but gush over how cute the photo was. One follower said, “North is a whole mood,” while another fan commented, “Cardi p act just like her mammi!” Aunt Khloe Kardashian, 35, quickly chimed in on all the fun and said, “Ok KREWWWWW.” Ugh, we can’t get enough of this cuteness!

The kids aren’t the only family members super into Kim’s latest and possibly greatest business venture. On Dec. 20, Kylie Jenner, 22, shared an Instagram story of her hanging out in her home wearing an onyx-black two-piece. The number was topped off with an equally fuzzy robe that made her look like she was surrounded by comfort and showed off Kylie’s famous curves wonderfully.

The reality TV star, of course, has never been a stranger to showing off her figure on Instagram and Snapchat. She took it one step further when she decided to slightly lift up her shirt to show off her toned and tight tummy.

Her video was simply captioned,”I live in Skims,” featuring a cute butterfly filter that highlighted the chill and comfy feel of the outfit. The Insta story was truly an aspirational moment for fans to witness.