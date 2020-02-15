Kim Kardashian: The Truth On Why She’s Such A ‘Hands On’ Mom To Her 4 Children

With a jet set lifestyle, multiple businesses and a reality show, Kim Kardashian has plenty on her plate — but being a mom comes first!

Kim Kardashian, 39, is a dedicated mama to her four kids with Kanye West, 42! “Kim is such a hands on mom. She gives her kids anything within reason and will research everything their into to make it the best she can,” a source spills to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, referencing her children North, 6, Saint, 4, Chicago, 1, and Psalm, 9 months. “She’s also very hands on at school and preparing lunches and meals and snacks for the kids. She has help of course, but she does a lot herself. She’s really good with the kids, very maternal, sweet and almost never loses her patience. It’s amazing,” the insider also gushed. Given that Kim comes from a huge family herself — with siblings Kourtney, 40, Khloe, 35, Rob, 33, Kendall, 24, and Kylie, 22 — it’s no surprise to see her be a hands-on parent just like her momager Kris Jenner!

Despite her busy schedule, which includes flying around the world to appearances, running KKW Beauty, Fragrance and Skims, and shooting Keeping Up With The Kardashians — Kim has also kept a close eye on the kids’ education. “Kim spent a lot of time finding the right school for not just her kids but her whole family,” the source continued. “She did a lot of research, which she does with everything from what her kids should be eating to where to what school supplies they need.” While fans have noted that Kim’s gorgeous Calabasas mansion doesn’t seem very “kid-friendly,” she recently revealed their massive playroom complete with a projector, stage and musical instruments!

Kim showed just how dedicated of a mom she is when she threw Saint’s unreal Jurassic World themed fourth birthday party back in December. Based on Saint’s favorite movie, Kim — with the help of party planner extraordinaire Mindy Weiss — created the ultimate dino-themed fantasy world her her son. Kids were able to dig for their very own fossils in a fake sand pit, complete with shovels and safety goggles. “You have to put on all your gear,” Kim narrated on her Instagram story as she showed her millions of followers around the extravagant bash. The party also featured a to-die-for dessert table, dino-jewelry stations and a truck for beignets!

Kanye and Kim has also included their kids on their globe trotting adventures, including recent family vacations to Japan and Wyoming! The family seemingly had a blast as they took photos around Tokyo, where they were also joined by Kim’s nieces and nephews Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 4!