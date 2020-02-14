‘Zombies 2’ Cast: The Werewolves Bring A Lot Of ‘Trouble’ & Their Music Style Is ‘Very Different’

The wait for ‘Zombies 2’ is over. The DCOM sequel premieres Feb. 14. HL spoke with the new cast members about the powerful werewolves coming to Seabrook and what to expect from Wyatt, Wynter, and Willa.

The highly-anticipated Zombies 2 premieres Valentine’s Day on Disney Channel. Zed, Addison, the zombies, and the cheerleaders are back but they’re not alone. The sequel features the addition of the werewolves. Willa, Wyatt, and Wynter come to Seabrook for their pack looking for answers and a moonstone. HollywoodLife sat down EXCLUSIVELY with Chandler Kinney, Pearce Joza, and Ariel Martin at the movie’s press junket to get the scoop on the werewolves. Chandler said that the werewolves bring “a whole lot of trouble” and “attitude.” She teased, “I think the werewolves do bring a lot of power into the story. We’re kind of like busting into Seabrook and ready to take names. I think our entrance is the coolest thing ever.” Fans got a look at the trio’s grand entrance and it is epic, to say the least.

The werewolves are all about family and that’s something Pearce really loved about his character. “The thing I really saw from Wyatt from the second I read the script was how dedicated he is to his pack and to the people he loves and his family and really trying to find the great alpha,” Pearce told HollywoodLife. “Trying to help them survive is very, very important to Wyatt and takes top priority over everything else. He’ll never let family get left behind.”

Ariel echoed what Pearce said regarding the werewolves’ dedication to their pack. She also hinted that Wynter is going to provide some comic relief throughout the movie. “With Wynter, she doesn’t know how to contain any of that emotion and she’s kind of oblivious as to how she comes off sometimes,” she revealed. “But it’s because she loves everybody and she cares about everybody and she just generally really, really wants the best and doesn’t know how to handle herself at all.”

As for Willa, she has “alpha energy.” She is fierce with a capital F. “She’s very, very serious about her pack and that makes her super protective, almost too protective maybe,” Chandler said. “She’s a bit threatened by Addison and just kind of change in general because she’s very proud of who she is and who the werewolves are and she doesn’t want anything to disrupt them. She’s a force to be reckoned with.”

Zombies 2 is going to be treating fans to all-new musical numbers. Chandler noted that the werewolves’ musical style is “very different from the zom and pom style. I feel like the cheerleaders are very pop and upbeat. The zombies are a little bit more hip hop and then the werewolves kind of find this really cool mix of the two and we bring in some other elements as well but there’s a lot of bass and drums and the dance moves go with that.” Pearce added, “It’s cool to watch all the different zom, pom, and weres dance together. It’s very, very cool. The choreographers did an amazing job at making each dance style unique to the characters and the species.” Zombies 2 will air Feb. 14 at 8 p.m. on Disney Channel and DisneyNOW.