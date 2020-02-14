From Lucy Hale to Bella Hadid, some of our favorite stars were out & about this week looking fabulous in their outfits & we rounded up the best dressed celebrities!

Lucy Hale, 30, has been super busy all week and her outfits have been nothing short of amazing. One of our favorite looks from her was at the premiere of Blumhouse’s Fantasy Island at AMC Century City 15 in LA on Feb. 11. Lucy looked drop-dead-gorgeous when she rocked a strapless black Jason Wu Spring 2020 dress that was completely covered in colorful flowers. The gown was ruched on the bodice showing off her petite and toned figure, while the sweetheart neckline featured an underwire bra. She accessorized her floral look with a pair of black pointed-toe Manolo Blahnik heels and jewelry from Grace Lee, Amanda Pearl, and Kat Kim.

Aside from Lucy, Bella Hadid, 23, has been killing it this week in a slew of gorgeous outfits because it was New York Fashion Week, but one of our fave looks from her was on Feb. 12, when she rocked a pair of high-waisted black wide-leg jeans with a cropped brown button-down cardigan and a dark brown tan leather blazer on top. She accessorized her outfit with a pair of black leather combat boots, an ASOS Monogram Faux Fur Bucket Hat, and a Dior Street Chic Tote.

Zoey Deutch, 25, headed to a bunch of NYFW shows this week in an array of stylish looks but one outfit that was seriously amazing was her blue ensemble on Feb. 12. She rocked an oversized light blue checkered blacker with exaggerated shoulders and a thick belt cinching in her tiny waist. She paired the jacket with the matching tight straight-leg pants. A pair of pointed-toe white pumps completed her look.

Katy Perry, 35, looked fabulous when she was the special guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Feb. 12 and the singer opted to wear a bright orange satin suit. Katy rocked the oversized coral Dundas Double Breasted Blazer with a pair of matching straight-leg trousers. She topped her look off with a Dries Van Noten Multistone Ring, Hellenium Gold Plated Pearl Earrings, and amazing Femme Gigi PVC & Steel Mules in White.

There were so many gorgeous looks this week from some of our favorite stars and you can see all of the outfits when you click through the gallery above!