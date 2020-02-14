With a seductive hair flip and a spicy winged eyeliner, Ariel Winter had a strong message for online trolls in these back-to-back videos!

Ariel Winter, 22, looks better than ever! The Modern Family star posted two videos on her Instagram profile on Thursday, Feb. 13 — filmed while at a photoshoot — and had a message for her haters in the caption! Brushing her hair away from her face and giving the camera a flirty smirk in the first video, she added the caption “when you see your haters in real life or in your comments 🤷🏻‍♀️💁🏻‍♀️ #tbt.” In the next, she gives a Charlie’s Angels worthy hair flip followed by a seductive look at the camera as “Con Altura” by Rosalia and J. Balvin blasts in the background. Her snake tattoo is on full display on her right wrist, as she showed off a red-dipped twist on a french manicure.

The beauty’s raven hued locks, styled by celebrity hairdresser and L’Oreal ambassador Jonathan Colombini, was flirtier than ever in gorgeous, voluminous curls! Her pretty makeup, by Ash Holm, tied the sweet look together. Ariel rocked a bright pink-and-purple eye shadow perfect for Valentine’s Day from Buxom Cosmetics “Boy Babe” palette, along with a seductive winged eye liner and the brand’s super sexy Xtrovert mascara! She kept the pink theme going with a pop of Wanderlost’s “Dolly” blush and a plumping lip gloss. “Lavender Watercolor Eyes,” Ash captioned another photo Ariel shared to her own account, also revealing her sexy white lace bustier with crystal details and gold hoop earrings.

Ariel’s four million followers couldn’t get enough of the look, and showed their love in the comments! Big sister Shanelle Gray added two fire and a heart eye emoji, while makeup artist Ash Holm added “Yes huntyyyy she betta werk” and “your THE cutest person.” Others were quick to clap back at the haters right along with her! “You can’t possibly have haters. If you do, they’re complete clowns because you aren’t doing anything but winning!!!!!” fan @boogie7872 added, while @andrianne_roxi wrote “YES THATS THE ENERGY 🔥🔥🔥👌🏻.”

Her number one fan, of course, is BFF turned boyfriend Luke Benward, 24! The couple are celebrating their first Valentine’s day together, and Ariel shared some of their sweetest moments on her Instagram story. “Best Valentine,” she wrote over an adorable set of photo booth pics — including one with an Alien face filter! In the next, the pair look so in love as they gaze at each other about to kiss. “Happy Valentine’s Day from me and my Valentine,” she wrote over a fourth photo of them, dressed in cowboy hats and riding boots.