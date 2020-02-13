Miley Cyrus Braves Rainy & Cold NYC Weather & Bares Her Abs In A Crop Top At NYFW

Miley Cyrus was spotted leaving a fancy five-star hotel with her new beau Cody Simpson, the morning after walking in Marc Jacobs’ New York Fashion Week show.

Girl, where’s your jacket!? Miley Cyrus, 27, stepped out on a cold and rainy New York City day on Feb. 13, wearing a cropped sweater and low-cut jeans, which left her entire midsection exposed. The former Disney star looked phenomenal as she braved the winter chill while exiting The Bowery Hotel in Manhattan. She rocked the black-and-white striped sweater, which featured a high neck, pairing it with light wash blue denim Louis Vuitton jeans. She accessorized with oversized black sunglasses, black boots and a tiny black handbag. She let her platinum tresses fall effortlessly, as she showed off her bangs and shorter ‘do. Miley’s boyfriend, Aussie crooner Cody Simpson, 23, was also spotted leaving the hotel looking comfy and casual in a black hoodie, black beanie, baggy blue shorts, and black vans.

It comes just one day after Miley walked in Marc Jacobs’ New York Fashion Week show on the evening of Feb. 12, and put supermodels like Kendall Jenner, and Gigi Hadid to shame with her sexy strut. She hit the catwalk in a pair of mid-rise baggy black trousers with nothing but a black bra on. The singer’s incredibly toned and tanned abs were on full display in this look, while her black and white zebra print jacket was held in her hands. Miley topped off her runway debut look with a pair of over-the-elbow black leather slouchy gloves and a diamond choker necklace. She looked like a natural!

Later that night, she celebrated her NYFW debut with Cody at NYC’s Gemma restaurant in The Bowery Hotel, and the pair looked super cozy! “Cody cuddled up to Miley during a dinner that they had with two other friends. Cody was seriously doting on Miley — he had his arm around her throughout the meal and they looked like a super normal, happy couple enjoying a meal together with friends,” an eyewitness exclusively shared with HollywoodLife. “Miley was on her phone a lot during the dinner looking through photos of her big Marc Jacobs runway walk, but she seemed really happy and relaxed. She and Cody seem super smitten and happy with each other. It’s a really natural match.”

Miley and Cody first sparked dating rumors when they were seen kissing at Backyard Bowls in West Hollywood on Oct. 3 last year. Their new romance also started just two months after she split from ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, 30, who has also moved on with Australian model Gabriella Brooks, 21. The pair were seen passionately kissing outside a gym in Los Angeles on Feb. 3 — just one week after Chris and Miley finalized their divorce.