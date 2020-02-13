Marie Osmond’s Hair Makeover: She Shows Off Short Blonde Bob — Before & After Pics

According to Marie Osmond, ‘blondes do have more fun!’ The entertainer showed off her brand new look on Instagram in a string of photos and fans were all about her new ‘do!

Marie Osmond went bold and blonde on Feb. 11, debuting her new hair style for viewers on The Talk! The entertainer’s, 60, bobbed ‘do framed her glowing face perfectly. The hairstyle also featured darker roots and fringed bangs, which totally brought out her stunning eyes. Following the episode of The Talk, Marie took to her Instagram to share three new images in a carousel post of her haircut and color. She was also joined by her talented stylist, whom she couldn’t help but gush over for completely transforming her hair!

“I think blondes DO have more fun,” she began the caption to her post. She also introduced her hair stylist, Cody Renegar, saying, “I absolutely adore him!!!!” As much as Marie ‘adored’ her hairdresser, fans similarly loved Marie’s new bob! “Love the golden glow,” one fan wrote in the comments section of Marie’s Instagram post. Another chimed in to say, “You are always gorgeous but this is different yet just as stunning!” One admirer, however, put it best, telling Marie, “you’re beautiful no matter what hair color you have Miss Marie!”

Until this point, fans were so used to seeing Marie rocking a style that was a contemporary take on her 70’s and 80’s ‘do. For as long as fans can recall, Marie’s dark chocolate brown hair was often worn straight or curly and down with thick bangs covering her forehead. Through her transformations, like when she dropped roughly 50 pounds at the behest of her children, her signature brown hair was always a staple of her look!

And it seems as though fans won’t be missing Marie’s brunette locks for long! On Feb. 12, Marie was back to brunette, showing off her chocolate hair again on her Instagram story with her stylist by her side. Although the blonde ‘do was a fun tease, the love Marie received may eventually convince her to go back to blonde! Regardless, fans cannot wait to see how Marie changes up her look again soon!