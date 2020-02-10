CeeLo Green and his fiancée, Shani James, confront their biggest issues with one another in the Feb. 13 episode of ‘Marriage Boot Camp.’ For Shani, that’s ‘communication,’ while CeeLo has an interesting theory as to why his is ‘disrespect.’

An intense rap battle unearths the couple’s No. 1 issues in the upcoming episode of Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition, which airs on Feb. 13! For CeeLo Green, 44, and his fiancée Shani James, these problems turn out to be communication and disrespect, which is revealed in an EXCLUSIVE sneak peek clip that HollywoodLife obtained. While Shani wishes CeeLo would communicate to her in normal conversation — not song lyrics — CeeLo’s relationship pet peeve is a bit more complicated.

CeeLo explains that if it feels like he’s “taking something” that Shani is saying “as disrespect,” it makes the singer-songwriter “want to be disrespectful.” With that mindset, CeeLo tells his fiancée, “I blame you for what I receive as disrespect as making me disrespect myself.” Essentially, if he receives disrespect, he’ll return it back! This is why CeeLo has been “lowering” his “standard in the way that [he’s] spoken on so many unfortunate occasions,” he insists. You can watch this full confrontation play out in the video above!

CeeLo and Shani are not wasting any time in getting to the source of their problems. This is actually the second instance CeeLo and Shani have tackled their shaky communication skills on Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition, the first time being on the show’s season premiere on Feb. 6. It doesn’t help that CeeLo believes Shani is controlling, while she views him as stubborn. “He’s a megastar, he’s a boss,” Shani vented during the premiere. “If people don’t like, then that’s his attitude: they can leave.”

CeeLo and Shani have been engaged for five years, but have been dating for a total of eight years. It’s only natural the lovers have built up multiple problems by now! In addition to CeeLo and Shani, joining this season of Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition are stars Joseline Hernandez, Balistic Beats, Michel’le, Stew, Bianca Bonnie, Chozus, Styles P and Adjua Styles.

You can watch Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition on Thursdays at 10pm on WE tv.