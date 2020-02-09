‘RHOA’s Tanya Sam Teases ‘Crazy’ Cast Trip To Greece Later This Season: ‘Things Really Heat Up’

Tanya Sam revealed the cast trip to Greece was among her most stressful moments this season, and teased some serious drama between the ‘RHOA’ cast!

Get ready for the Real Housewives of Atlanta to take Greece, because it’s going to be the craziest trip yet according to Tanya Sam, 41! “There’s some little crazy moments in Greece. You could see things really heat up between the girls,” she spilled to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, admitting the lavish trip was also stressful. “I think I was like, ah, in panic then. Yeah, I would say Greece was pretty crazy. That was a good one. But really and truly, you get to see going back and forth with the ladies and stuff. I appreciate the friendships that I’ve made because it means that when you look back on things you’re like, wow, it’s really nice to see that people truly have your back. And those friendships are becoming really solid,” she added.

While Tanya didn’t spill which of the ladies got into an altercation during the trip, she teased it was definitely worth watching! “If you like a big fight then you will see,” she continued. “There’s clips that were out that they’re kind of teasing in the mid-season teaser where you see me literally freaking out like, ‘Everybody stop,’ trying to get control of the ladies.” Drama aside, the Canada native still got to enjoy the luxurious Greek Islands — famous around the world for their white sand and crystal blue water! “All in all Greece is an amazing time. We do have a really great time…this is only my second [season], so I don’t really have that much runway to compare it to, but it’s fine. I think the nice thing is I’ve gotten a second year to really build my relationship with the girls and understand everyone and I think they get a better understanding of me too. So that’s been really wonderful and we just have a really good time together,” she also told us.

Since joining the show, Tanya has formed close bonds with several of the ladies — and calls Porsha Williams one of her closest friends! “I feel like I’ve gotten really close with Porsha actually over the past year because we’ve spent a lot of time together,” Tanya said. “We traveled together. So that’s been really nice. NeNe [Leakes] and I have gotten back to being close. Marlo as well. And then I feel like I’m friends with Cynthia [Bailey] and Eva [Marcille] and even Kandi [Burruss], so it’s kind of nice.”

A highlight of the show for Tanya has been taking the ladies back to The Six — a.k.a. her hometown of Toronto, Ontario — last season for the annual Caribbean Festival! “Without question, Toronto [was most fun],” she gushed of the Canadian city that Drake, The Weeknd and Shawn Mendes also call home. “It was amazing. You can’t deny it though. It was everything you could ever ask for. It was so much fun. The people, getting to share my own hometown with folks, things that I love like music and carnival and tiny little scantily clad costumes in the streets. It was just everything,”.