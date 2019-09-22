‘RHOA’: Why The Housewives Are Looking Forward To Their Cast Trip To Greece Despite ‘Drama’

Shooting is well underway for Season 12, and the ladies are jetting off to Greece for a glamorous trip — all with cameras rolling, of course.

Opa! The ladies of The Real Housewives of Atlanta are headed on their annual cast trip to the beautiful Greek islands! “All of the RHOA cast are looking forward to heading to Greece on Sunday, September 22nd,” an insider spills to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “A lot of the cast has made progress on their relationships and everyone has had a hand in helping mend relationships. Things as a whole are better than the were at the beginning of the season. They went from not being able to be in the same room together to at least trying to hear one another out.” Filming for season 12 is well underway, and Bravo’s cameras will be joining the women on their ritzy getaway. Greece seems to be quite the hub lately, with many A-listers and housewives flocking to the area, including RHONJ‘s Teresa Giudice. “They’re all going except for Eva [Marcille] as she’s due with her baby very soon and is not able to attend,” the insider also adds.

Eva, 34, is currently expecting her third child and celebrated with a lavish floral-themed baby shower on Saturday, September 14. The party was attended by many of her close friends and RHOA cast mates, including NeNe Leakes and Cynthia Bailey, who have been on the outs for a few months. “A lot of relationships amongst the cast are still in the process of healing, though a lot have made strides recently, so the trip should be interesting and telling at the same time,” the insider continued. While NeNe and Cynthia didn’t take any photos together at the shower, they appeared to have a civil afternoon to support their pregnant friend — but the gloves could come off in Greece.

“A lot of these ladies have grown up this year with so much going on in their personal lives. Everyone feels they’re trying to stay out of the drama and at the core there are just several differences of opinions and personalities, but no matter what, the ladies are excited to go to Greece where they know they’ll expect to see the sights, learn the culture and eat lavish meals at a really nice hotel,” the source adds. “Despite ongoing tensions between cast members, who wouldn’t be?!”

NeNe and Cynthia haven’t been seen eye-to-eye for some time, as NeNe doesn’t approve of Cynthia’s relationship with nemesis Kenya Moore. NeNe was upset that Cynthia didn’t warn her Kenya was going to be present at a party, and insisted that Cynthia should have given her a heads-up. “The deal is, all you gotta do is pick up the phone and say, ‘NeNe, just so you know, I invited her’,” Nene later explained on the Season 11 reunion. The two women were seen having an intense and heated conversation in a fan-shot video that appeared online September 3. Cameras could be seen filming for the reality show during the argument, as the two women sat across from each other on a high-top table.

NeNe’s feud with Porsha Stewart is expected to be a focal story this season, and, as we previously reported Kenya and Porsha refuse to drop the drama with NeNe. “Kenya and Porsha will never see eye to eye with NeNe. This season feels like Kenya and Porsha versus NeNe,” an insider previously told HollywoodLife. Porsha appears to be taking her baby PJ along for the adventure, as she can be seen with her mom on the plane in the video above!