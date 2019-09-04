NeNe Leakes & Cynthia Bailey Spotted Getting In Heated Fight While Filming ‘RHOA’ Season 12

Things did not end well between NeNe Leakes and her ‘RHOA’ castmates last season, and it looks like the drama will continue into season 12, as a new video shows NeNe and Cynthia Bailey embroiled in a major argument while filming!

If NeNe Leakes and Cynthia Bailey were hoping to meet up and repair their friendship while filming Real Housewives of Atlanta season 12, it doesn’t look like it worked! A fan-shot video shows the ladies inside a restaurant together, but the conversation looks far from friendly. Both ladies appear to be raising their voices at one another, while gesturing wildly with their hands, in the video. There’s no audio to show what exactly the women were apparently fighting about, but a cameraman can be seen in the background capturing the entire thing — so it’s likely that this will all play out on the upcoming season of RHOA!

NeNe and Cynthia’s friendship was torn apart at the end of RHOA’s 11th season, when Cynthia hosted an event and invited NeNe’s nemesis, Kenya Moore. Kenya wasn’t sure if she was going to come at first, but was convinced to attend by Kandi Burruss. At the party, NeNe overheard Kandi telling Cynthia, “You wanted Kenya here, and here she is,” which led NeNe to believe that Cynthia had orchestrated Kenya’s attendance behind her back. Cynthia defended herself by explaining that she had no idea if Kenya was even going to come, which is why she didn’t give NeNe the heads up, but NeNe still took issue with the situation.

“I didn’t have a problem with Kenya walking into the event because at the end of the day, Cynthia can have all the f***ing friends in the world,” NeNe explained during the RHOA After Show. “It doesn’t matter to me. What I had a problem with was she was using an excuse. She’s trying to wiggle her f***ing way out of it by saying, ‘I invited her, but I didn’t know if Kenya was going to come.’ The deal is, all you gotta do is pick up the phone and say, ‘Nene, just so you know, I invited her.’ An invite doesn’t mean she’s coming, but give me a heads up, b****.”

The situation led to drama between NeNe and basically all of her castmates, and recently told us EXCLUSIVELY that she will not be afraid to address it all in the upcoming episodes. “I’m still going to face the confrontation head on, whatever it is,” NeNe promised. “I can tell you that we’re going to have a great season 12 — that I can tell you.”